ACC Power Rankings: BC Falls To The Bottom Of The Pack After Week Two

Clemson (2–0, 1–0 Atlantic Coast)

Clemson looked much better on offense in Week Two than it did in

its victory over Georgia Tech to open the season. Clemson totaled 376 yards on offense en route to a 35–12 victory over unranked Furman on Saturday. Dabo Swinney’s team remained at fifth in the latest AP Poll as the Tigers look to remain perfect next week against Louisiana Tech.

Next Up: vs. Louisiana Tech, Saturday at 8 p.m.

Miami (2–0, 0–0)

Even though they didn’t come anywhere close to their 70-point, season-opening outburst, the Hurricanes cruised to another out-of-conference victory over Southern Miss on Saturday. Miami only led by three at the half, but the Hurricanes shut out Southern Miss 20–0 in the second half. The No. 13 Hurricanes will have their first ranked test of the season next week on the road at No. 24 Texas A&M.

Next Up: at Texas A&M, Saturday at 9 p.m.

NC State (2–0, 0–0)

After a narrow opening-week victory against unranked East Carolina, NC State dismantled Charleston Southern 55–3 on Saturday. The Wolfpack led 38–0 at halftime, allowing for some of the starters to rest in the second half. The victory moved the Wolfpack to No. 16 in the AP Poll, just three spots behind where they opened the season.

Next Up: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday at 7 p.m.

Wake Forest (2–0, 0–0)

The return of star quarterback Sam Hartman went as planned for the Demon Deacons. He threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns in Wake’s 45–25 victory over Vanderbilt. The win moved Wake Forest up four spots in the AP Poll to No. 19. With Hartman back in the fold, the Demon Deacons look to move further up the rankings next week at home against Liberty.

Next Up: vs. Liberty, Saturday at 5 p.m.

Florida State (2–0, 0–0)

The Seminoles had a bye this week but still remain in the top five of these power rankings after their thrilling victory at LSU last weekend. Florida State will look to remain perfect in its first ACC matchup against Louisville on Friday night.

Next Up: at Louisville, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh (1–1, 0–0)

For the second week in a row, Pittsburgh was up against a tough non-conference opponent at home. Unlike last week’s win over West Virginia, however, the Panthers fell short in Week Two, losing to No. 15 Tennessee 34–27 in overtime. The offense struggled after starting quarterback Kedon Slovis was knocked out of the game with an injury. Tennessee scored on its opening possession in overtime, but Pitt and backup quarterback Nick Patti failed to match the score. It should get easier for No. 23 Pitt on the road at Western Michigan this week.

Next Up: at Western Michigan, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Syracuse (2–0, 1–0)

Syracuse built on the momentum it gained in its Week One thrashing of Louisville, defeating Connecticut 48–14. Syracuse’s balanced offensive attack produced three passing and three rushing touchdowns in the victory. A matchup with Purdue will be a better test of Syracuse’s potential.

Next Up: vs. Purdue, Saturday at 12 p.m.

North Carolina (3–0, 0–0)

The Tar Heels found themselves in yet another tight non-conference game in Week Two, pulling out a 35–28 victory over Georgia State. North Carolina blew an 18-point lead and found itself down 28–21 in the third quarter. A huge second half from running back Omarion Hampton, who finished the day with 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns, gave North Carolina the lead back in the fourth quarter and the win. The Tar Heels have a bye week before they will host a reeling Notre Dame team.

Next Up: vs. Notre Dame, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m.

Duke (2–0, 0–0)

Duke, one of last season’s ACC bottom dwellers, is undefeated two weeks into the season. After taking care of business against Temple last week, the Blue Devils turned some heads with a 31–23 win at Northwestern. Jordan Waters and Jaylen Coleman combined for 174 rushing yards and three touchdowns to lead the offense. The Blue Devils, led by new head coach Mike Elko, will look to move to 3–0 next week versus North Carolina A&T.

Next Up: vs. North Carolina A&T, Saturday at 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech (1–1, 1–0)

After an upset loss at Old Dominion to open their season, the Hokies comfortably beat Boston College 27–10 in their home opener. Even though Virginia Tech didn’t put up eye-opening numbers, the Hokies’ defense shut down BC’s struggling offense. They will look to move above .500 at home against Wofford this week.

Next Up: vs. Wofford, Saturday at 11 a.m.

Virginia (1–1, 0–0)

Despite winning comfortably in Week One, Virginia struggled at Illinois in Week Two. The Cavaliers failed to find the end zone once in the 24–3 defeat. Virginia will face Old Dominion at home next.

Next Up: vs. Old Dominion, Saturday at 2 p.m.

Louisville (1–1, 0–1)

After getting embarrassed by Syracuse in their opening game, the Cardinals rebounded in their 20–14 win at Central Florida. Malik Cunningham looked like former Cardinal and NFL star Lamar Jackson in the game, throwing for 195 yards and rushing for 121 yards. The Cardinals will host Florida State in a tough, primetime matchup Friday night.

Next Up: vs. Florida State, Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech (1–1, 0–1)

After hanging tough against Clemson in Week One, Georgia Tech took down West Carolina 35–17 in Week Two behind 243 yards on the ground. Georgia Tech now faces SEC opponent Ole Miss in Week Three for a game in which the Yellow Jackets are 14.5-point underdogs.

Next Up: vs. Ole Miss, Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Boston College (0–2, 0–1)

BC is the only team in the ACC that hasn’t recorded a win this season. After a heartbreaking home loss to Rutgers in Week One, things got even worse on the road in Blacksburg. The Eagles’ run game was nowhere to be found behind their young, inexperienced offensive line. A Jaden Williams touchdown got the Eagles within seven points late in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough for BC, who lost 27–10. Head coach Jeff Hafley and the Eagles look to pick up their first win this Saturday in what should be an easier matchup against Maine at home.

Next Up: vs. Maine, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.