Eagles Drop Second Straight Conference Game, Fall To Wake Forest￼

Boston College volleyball is in the midst of a tough stretch. After falling to Virginia Tech Friday in three sets, BC head coach Jason Kennedy said that the Eagles needed to put the defeat behind them in anticipation for their match against Wake Forest Friday.

Against the Demon Deacons, the Eagles almost saw a repeat of Friday’s contest, dropping the first two sets in a competitive fashion. But BC (13–5, 1–3 Atlantic Coast) willed itself to a third-set win, only to drop the fourth set to the Demon Deacons (10–5, 2–2) for its second straight conference loss.

The set scores were 21–25, 20–25, 25–22, and 20–25.

BC traded points with Wake Forest, tying the first set at 9–9 on an ace from Grace Penn. Wake Forest went on to rattle off six straight points, helped by BC’s Alayna Crabtree’s two attack errors. Crabtree finished with 10 errors, the most on the Eagles’ roster.

Long scoring runs by Wake were detrimental to BC all game.

The Eagles stopped another Wake Forest run—this time of four straight points—with a Julia Haggerty kill.

A kill from Peyton Suess gave the Demon Deacons their first set win.Wake had the edge in total kills with 58 to BC’s 50.

The Eagles ran out of steam toward the end of the second set. Wake scored four of the last five points even without an ace the whole set.

The third set was a different story, though, as the Eagles came out on the attack. They held control and racked up a 17–13 lead. But Wake came storming back off of a kill and an ace from Olivia Franke, taking an 18–17 lead.

BC held on, as two straight Crabtree kills propelled them for the win, with Penn assisting on both. Penn led BC in assists, totaling 24. The Eagles also had 16 kills in the third set to Wake’s 15.

Old habits returned in the fourth set for BC. An even match set until the final four points, Wake won the game off an ace from freshman Rian Baker.

A strong start to the season has begun to fade for the Eagles, who have an opportunity to right the ship against ACC opponent Louisville on Friday.