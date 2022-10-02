iEdit: MC Claverie’s Playlist Offers the Comfort of Home and a Peek into Her Chaotic Mind

“Oh my God, this is what the inside of MC’s brain sounds like,” is the first thought that ran through my mind when the opening of U2’s “Vertigo” played through my headphones. The 2004 hit is a little chaotic with a classic drumstick countdown and a guitar riff that reminds me of ’90s teen rom-coms. It’s the perfect opener to associate magazine editor MC Claverie’s playlist.

I’ll admit, when I first volunteered to write MC’s iEdit, I was a little skeptical of what I would find. MC is known to add some pretty eccentric songs to the queue—including, but not limited to, “Eulogy of You and Me” by Huddy and Alvin and the Chipmunks’ cover of “Party Rock Anthem”—so when the opening chords of “Run for Cover” by The Killers began next I was pleasantly surprised.

The next two songs—“Supercut” by Lorde and “august” by Taylor Swift—are two of my personal favorites. They remind me of being a naive and carefree teenager, something I think about a lot more now that I’m in my 20s.

As expected, Phoebe Bridgers makes an appearance with her song “Waiting Room.” With its slow, lulling guitar and Bridgers’ pleading vocals, “Waiting Room” makes a perfect transition from songs about coming of age to those first days of adulthood. It is the perfect fifth track—something every Taylor Swift fan knows is important—and it reminds me to check in on MC. You okay, girl?

The rest of this playlist can only be described as musical whiplash. From the grunge rock of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979” to ABBA’s classic “Chiquitita” to Bleachers’ “I Wanna Get Better,” MC’s taste transcends genres.

I would be remiss if I did not give special attention to “My Tennessee Mountain Home” by Dolly Parton, my queen. What MC and I bonded over when we first became friends was our southern roots—she’s from Tennessee, and I grew up in Alabama. So, when MC told me that she was putting this song on her playlist, I was especially excited.

Parton’s classic country crooning reminds me of a hug and is always the best cure for when I’m missing home, which is exactly what MC’s friendship feels like.

To finish out her playlist, MC chose one of my all-time favorite songs to cry to: “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves. With a slow piano melody as a backing track, Musgraves’ lyrics are optimistic about tough times in life, reminding me of MC’s strength.

This playlist took me on an emotional rollercoaster. It made me want to dance, laugh, and sometimes cry in happiness, but it also was a perfect description of MC’s friendship: chaotic, comforting, and oh-so-easy.

Next semester, MC and I are studying abroad, and I honestly have no idea what it will be like not seeing my emotional support person every day. For now, I’ll take comfort in knowing that when we’re both galavanting around different countries, I will always have this playlist, a little piece of MC, with me wherever I may be—whether it’s Boston, ’Bama, or Barcelona.