Tigers’ Late Scoring Spree Overcomes Eagles’ Defense As BC Falls 31–3 In Red Bandanna Game

There’s a lot that can change in a year.

Last year’s Clemson saw its former five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei throw more interceptions than touchdowns, and Boston College was one accurate snap away from deleting the Tigers off the map.

This time around, No. 5 Clemson (6–0, 4–0 Atlantic Coast) incorporated a brand new approach to the offense in first-year offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, who has begun to boast the Tigers’ latest identity. This year’s Clemson has a stud in Uiagalelei, who in week three against Wake Forest threw for 371 yards and five touchdowns while registering 52 yards on the ground with 14 carries. And this year’s Clemson ran right through the Eagles Saturday night, handing BC its sixth loss of the season and third conference loss of the year by a final score of 31–3.

Change is inevitable, but it didn’t stop the Eagles (2–4, 1–3) from shutting down Uiagalelei in the first half. BC’s interior defense, led by Kam Arnold recording six total tackles and Josh DeBerry snatching his first interception of the year, left Uiagalelei irritated and at times flummoxed in the pocket. By the end of the second quarter, the junior signal caller had completed just 10 of 18 passes for 80 yards with the interception.

“I thought DJ has played better this year,” said head coach Jeff Hafley. “Like I said, I think going into that fourth quarter he had about 180 yards. He’s a good player, he’s making better decisions, and then they’re running him a bit more in that game, but I think our guys did a really good job against DJ.”

The Tigers registered less total offense than BC had by the end of the first half and BC had more time of possession with the football. That being said, Streeter outshined his opponent equivalent in BC’s John McNulty and found more consistent ways to convert his scoring chances.

Clemson hadn’t had an easy passage through the Eagles in its previous two matchups either. The Tigers escaped with six-point wins in each of them, overcoming the Eagles 34–28 in 2020 and 19–13 in 2021, respectively. Saturday’s 31–3 loss was largely a factor of a late-game scoring frenzy that had BC’s backups taking reps.

The Eagles hosted Clemson for its annual Red Bandanna game, which honors Welles Crowther ‘99 who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Crowther is credited with saving over a dozen lives in the attacks. The Eagles donned customized Red Bandanna uniforms in tribute to Welles.

“All week we talked about how this is what we came to Boston College to play four, to play in big games,” said linebacker Kam Arnold. “We want to play against big teams so yeah we took it personally. We’re obviously the underdogs so we just had a chip on our shoulder and coach Hafley was just adamant about the execution.”

Clemson’s one-year turnaround wasn’t just a representation of Uiagalelei’s improvements over the offseason. There was also the defense, which limited the Eagles to three points across all four quarters. BC’s 2021, 1000-yard rusher in Pat Garwo III accumulated just 15 yards on 11 carries.

BC swaggered its primary focus on containing Clemon’s most dominant defensive weapon K.J. Henry, who bore the brunt up front. It didn’t stop Clemson’s Trenton Simpson and Barrett Carter from padding the stat sheet, however. The duo combined for nine tackles and a sack.

The Tigers limited then-No. 14 NC State to 279 total yards and 4.04 yards per play in week four–the Pack’s lowest average since gaining only 4.02 in last year’s win over Clemson–and showed a similar poise with BC. While quarterback Phil Jurkovec showed some flashes, finding receivers down the seams while using his feet more fluidly, he couldn’t seem to rise above the noise and never found the back of the endzone.

On the first drive of the game, Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins beat DeBerry on the out route for a 19-yard pick up which got the ball rolling. Although DeBerry was scrambling on plays early, lacking mobility with his feet, the defensive back turned things around late in the first quarter.

On a zone blitz, Uiagalelei looked downfield to his intended receiver but DeBerry caught him while dropping in underneath coverage. DeBerry made a play on the ball, intercepting it, and set up the Eagles in short-redzone territory.

Clemson miraculously got the ball back without having damage be inflicted on them, but Vinny DePalma forced the Tigers to go three and out to follow up its interception, and BC’s offense was right where it had started. On the defensive play, BC exhibited sturdy coverage in man-to-man this time, giving Uiagalelei ample time in the pocket while making room for DePalma to track him down and swing his opponent to the ground.

With the ball in the hands of the offense, McNulty elected to give Jurkvoec an empty read that Jurkovec ran for six yards and the Eagles’ offensive line looked to be carrying itself well. BC got within the ten yard line, and running back Pat Garwo III carried the ball for three tight yards but then dropped a loss of two, setting up fourth down.

McNulty sent the field goal unit out and Connor Lytton converted a thirty-yard attempt, tying the game at three.

The Tigers proceeded to score 28 unanswered points in the final three quarters, and BC’s shorthanded offense never got a lick of the endzone.

“I’m ready for whatever, whenever,” said running back Pat Garwo III. “We’ve got a great room and I’m always ready to be the one to take the step up when we need to get into position. So it’s not stress with having all the injuries. It’s really just good to have the belief in you and keep going.”

With under two minutes to go in the second quarter, Clemson opted for a hurry-up approach as it got inside the ten-yard line. Uiagalelei made a goal-line push to the one-yard line on second down, and Will Shipley took the ball up the middle for an easy scramble on third down for a score. The Tigers were leading 10–0 heading into the second half.

On its first drive of the third quarter, Clemson marched down the field on the backs of two quick-action plays. An 11-yard rush by Shipley unfolded next, setting up the offense in scoring position. Uiagalelei found Beaux Collins streaking down the left sideline for a 21-yard pick up and then fired a rocket to Joseph Ngata, who caught the ball over his shoulder in the back of the endzone.

In the fourth quarter, Clemson put a cap on the bottle after it punted back-to-back times to end the third quarter. Uiagalelei notched his second passing touchdown of the night on a 10-yard completion to Collins standing all alone on a maroon island in BC’s endzone, which culminated an eight-play, 72-yard scoring drive in a 24–3 lead.

Even when things weren’t pretty, Jurkovec was able to turn some dust into magic on a handful of distressing plays in which he was fleeing from defenders in panic. Jurkovec led an offensive drive that started with 13:49 left in the second quarter by identifying Jalen Gill off his backfoot for 13 yards. Jurkovec proceeded to locate Garwo in the flat and Jaden Williams on a drag route.

But BC was faced with an all-too-familiar fourth down situation, and Clemson’s Henry was able to stuff the pocket in time, turning the ball over. It was BC’s closest and final chance of pulling within distance, but just as ESPN’s matchup predictor had projected, things never took a turn for the better and the Tigers stiffed their conference opponents from the Northeast on a chilly, Fall night.

“We missed the first one right,” said Hafley. “So then I start to be a little more aggressive on fourth down situations, and usually there’s a yard line we feel good about but when you’re in four-down territory and it’s fourth and one it’s usually a go for me. That’s what it comes down to.”