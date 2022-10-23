Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Oct. 23

Thumbs Up:
- Teddy Bear Prescriptions
- Typical diagnoses for college students in the fall frequently include colds and allergies, but also include homesickness. Waves of nostalgia draw impacted students into daydreams of the home-grown cafes and landmark street signs that define our hometown lives. Our advice? Remedy the home-shaped hole in your heart by keeping mementos from home nearby. High school sweatshirts, hand-me-down blankets—and most of all—stuffed animals are keepsakes of the people and places that shaped us when we miss them most.
- Dancing at Midnight(s)
- It’s well established that Boston College is a school bustling with die-hard Swifties. They make up a huge portion of the student body, but the loyal T-Swizzle bandwagon isn’t unique to BC. Thursday night, the release of Taylor Swifts’ newest album, was a national holiday across the globe. Swifties stayed up waiting for the clock to strike 12, then imagined their wildest dreams in union with Taylor’s relatable tales of heartbreak and self-acceptance. Whether you like it or not, there’s probably many more midnights of dancing and singing your heart out coming your way.
Thumbs Down:
- Missing Pressers @ Eagles
- A few weeks ago, we gave a shout-out to the reopening of the Eagle’s Nest Deli. Once optimistic for a strong sandwich filled semester, we now are filled with despair as we address the lack of pressers at this go-to lunch spot. Maybe we’re asking for too much—and maybe having both the deli and pressers is downright greedy—but our longing for chicken parm and meatballs on the second floor McElroy Commons only reflects our love for this student favorite.
- Heaters Up
- It’s October, and that means Boston temperatures will ping-pong from the mid-70s to high-40s in the blink of an eye. These weather changes have led, unfortunately, to sweltering artificial heating in many of our classrooms and residents halls. To us at TUTD, it feels like BC’s entire heating infrastructure is perpetually one to two hours behind the conditions outside, so this heating rarely helps us cope with the ever-so-variable Massachusetts weather. And don’t even think about opening a window to escape it.