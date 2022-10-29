Eagles Suffer First-Ever Loss To UConn As Jurkovec Makes Early Exit With Injury

Heading into Week Eight, Boston College football was one of six teams in the FBS that hadn’t scored a single point on any of its opening drives. In seven attempts, the Eagles had punted four times and threw an interception three times. This trend continued on Saturday against Connecticut.

After UConn’s first drive resulted in a 62-yard touchdown pass from the Huskies’ true freshman quarterback Zion Turner, BC turned the ball over on downs on its first offensive drive of the game.

A heap of players stopped Jurkovec on a fourth down attempt from BC’s 34-yard line, but the whistle didn’t blow until he was pushed all the way across the first down mark.

Officials reviewed the play and ruled it in favor of the Huskies, and the ball was in the hands of Turner once again. Riding its quick start to the game, UConn (4–5) scored 10 points in the first quarter en route to a 13–3 upset win over the Eagles (2–6, 1–4 Atlantic Coast). The loss marked the first time BC fell to UConn in 15 all-time matchups.

“I felt like we were sleepwalking on the first drive,” head coach Jeff Hafley said. “It didn’t look like who we were normally and I’m not sure why and obviously I’ve got to figure that out. It’s just, we didn’t tackle well, we just missed tackles on that first drive, there was really nothing other than that.”

The Huskies played energetically from the start of the game. UConn accumulated 136 total offensive yards including 81 passing yards in the first quarter. Turner’s 62-yard touchdown pass to freshman Justin Joly to open the game saw the tight end make his way down the sideline while stiff arming BC’s Jaison Maitre in coverage. UConn added to its early lead with a 31-yard field goal from Noe Ruelas 3:21 into the game.

“Yeah, as a defense, we came back to our balance,” linebacker Kam Arnold said. “We just had to take a deep breath, recuperate, play our game, use our fundamentals and technique, stick to the game plan, and it showed for itself as we got back in the second half, we got into our groove.”

On the flip side, with their eighth starting offensive line combination of the season, the Eagles didn’t score until five minutes into the second quarter.

Pushing BC into the red zone, Jurkovec completed a pass off his backfoot to Spencer Witter for five yards from UConn’s 7-yard line, but Witter couldn’t punch it into the end zone. Hafley elected for the 19-yard field goal on fourth down, and Connor Lytton scored the Eagles’ first points of the game, making it 10–3.

UConn won all of its matchups up front in the first half. Linebacker Jackson Mitchell, who entered Saturday’s game with 88 total tackles—good for third in the nation—found success off the edge and recorded four tackles by the end of the first half and 11 total on the game. Mitchell put the nail in the coffin for the Eagles with a game-sealing interception.

“I never felt like we got the run game going,” Hafley said. “I thought we hit some explosives, but then we turned the ball over too many times which killed us. The turnovers in crucial situations obviously were very costly.”

Jurkovec faced pressure on many downfield plays, which resulted in some efficient scrambles, but he threw two poorly timed interceptions in the first half. In one play, he brought the Eagles all the way into scoring territory on a 71-yard drive just to throw an interception into double coverage.

As the second half got underway, a designed run saw Jurkovec pummel through the hole for a pick up of 10 yards on first down. Offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.’s implementation of designed quarterback runs was on display throughout the game, and ended up being Jurkovec’s demise.

Just after the successful first designed run, Jurkovec tucked the ball into his forearm and looked upfield for a second time, but went nowhere. On the next play, Mitchell thrusted his way through the interior, recording his sole sack of the game.

Then the dangers of running his quarterback caught up with Cignetti. On second down with 11 yards to go, Jurkovec went through the same tuck-and-roll motion, only to be flipped in the air by UConn’s Malik Dixon-Williams.

Jurkovec took a massive shot to his lower body while airborne and was forced to exit the game, handing the reins over to backup Emmett Morhead. Jurkovec was seen with a knee brace on the sideline after he sustained the injury.

“Like any other backup, when the quarterback gets hurt, you have to be ready,” Hafley said. “Did Emmett [Morehead] get all the reps we’d have liked him to get? No. But I think that’s the life of a backup right now. It’s mostly mental reps and then you get in and hopefully you’re prepared and ready to roll.”

Despite a number of early overthrows by Morehead, the redshirt freshman got into a groove in the fourth quarter, but his efforts were overcome by a strip fumble and an interception. For the second time this year—the first coming in BC’s 31–3 loss to Clemson—the Eagles never scored a touchdown.

The upset win marked the Huskies’ first back-to-victory since 2017 and their first win against a Power Five opponent since 2016.