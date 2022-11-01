Syracuse Posts Three-Goal Second Half, Defeats BC In ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

Defensive struggles and a high-powered Syracuse offense proved to be too much for Boston College field hockey, as the Eagles fell to the Orange 6–2 in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals.

No.4-seeded BC (8–9, 3–3 Atlantic Coast) and No.5-seeded Syracuse (14–4, 3–3) both entered the tournament with the same 3–3 conference tournament, but in BC’s previous matchup the Orange came away with a 3–0 shutout win. On Tuesday, history repeated itself as the Orange ran away with a 3–2 lead at halftime to take down BC 6–2 and advance to the semifinals.

Just five minutes into the game the Eagles jumped out to a quick lead. BC’s offense rattled off two quick shots which Syracuse’ goalie Brooke Borzymowski deflected, before the Eagles’ Autumn Littlefield finally sent the ball flying into the back net to put BC up 1–0.

Following BC’s goal, the Orange dominated possession of the ball for the rest of the quarter and entered the shooting circle multiple times looking to score. With 1:20 to play in the first quarter, Syracuse broke through BC goaltender Emily Gillespie’s defense off a goal from Quirine Comans, tying the game at 1–1 ahead of the second quarter.

A green card against Syracuse’s Sabine Eijnden just under two minutes into the second quarter allowed BC to march down the field looking to break the tie, but it was unable to capitalize on the advantage. A series of turnovers by BC set up an opportunity for Syracuse to press the Eagles. The Orange took advantage of these mistakes and Charlotte de Vries broke the tie, scoring from the left side off an assist from Joy Haarman to make it 2–1.

Syracuse’s 2–1 lead didn’t last for long, though, as the Eagles’ Areta Milagros recovered her own whiffed shot and slid the ball past Borzymowski to tie the game at 2–2 just over 10 minutes into the second quarter.

The scoring barrage didn’t stop there, though, as the Orange took advantage of a penalty corner with a smooth shot into the top shelf from Eefke Nieuwenhof giving Syracuse the 3–2 lead with 3:03 left in the half.

The first half was an offensive battle as Syracuse took 15 shots through the first 30 minutes and BC took nine. Syracuse took advantage of BC’s defensive woes, earning five penalty corners in the first half.

Syracuse took possession of the ball 6:59 into the third quarter and following a pass from Lana Hamilton, Haarman had a one-on-one opportunity against Gillepsie. Haarman scored to give the Orange a 4–2 lead.

In the fourth quarter Mia Garber recorded a yellow card, putting the Eagles down a player for five minutes. The Orange weren’t finished scoring, and with this advantage Comans tallied her second goal of the game increasing Syracuse’s lead to 5–2.

Still up a player in the game, Syracuse once again glided through the Eagles’ defense and Boogert Willemijn scored the Orange’s sixth goal of the game, sealing their win and advancement to the semifinals.

Despite being handed seven corner opportunities in the second half, BC failed to convert on any chances.

BC now waits for its fate to be determined in the NCAA Tournament selection show which will take place on Nov. 6.