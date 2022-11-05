Morehead Shines As Eagles Drop Fourth-Straight Game To Duke

It’s been 10 years since Boston College football entered week nine with just two wins.

The last time it happened, in 2012, BC ended the year with just those two wins on the season.

In a 38–31 loss to Duke (6–3, 3–2 Atlantic Coast) on Friday night, the Eagles (2–7, 1–5) extended its losing streak to four games. In what was backup quarterback Emmet Morehead’s first career start at BC and his first start since his junior year of high school, the Eagles stayed on pace to eclipse another two-win season, but this time, in 2022.

Morehead was sturdy all night long, throwing for 330 yards and four touchdowns on 27 completions. He was comfortable and made smart decisions in the pocket, throwing the ball away when he needed to and didn’t throw a single interception.

“We put him in tough situations,” BC head coach Hafley said. “But he [Morehead] showed leadership. He showed poise.”

But in a game where the Eagles needed him to be Superman—and they got it—Duke’s sophomore quarterback Riley Leonard overshadowed the redshirt freshman’s performance.

“He made big plays and drove us down [the field],” Hafley said. “Emmett’s barely practiced two-minute situations, hasn’t had those reps, and that’s pretty much what he did. And the second half, you know, we’re an onside kick away from tying the game.”

BC’s defense didn’t come to much aid either, looking flat for the second week in a row and allowing its second-straight, 60-yard touchdown on the first drive.

Less than three minutes into the game, Leonard took an option read all the way to the house that set the tone for the night. Leonard amassed 96 yards on the ground for the Blue Devils, tormenting the Eagles’ front four. Duke’s combined run game registered 232 rushing yards on the night.

“It’s something we certainly game-planned for,” linebacker Vinny DePalma said. “Sometimes those great athletes can just kind of, you know, get themselves out of a hole. So that’s when we just got to keep running to the ball and keep attacking the ball and try to get the guy on the ground.”

On BC’s second offensive series, two chunk plays—an Alex Broome run of 22 yards and a 36-yard completion to Joseph Griffin Jr., who totaled 103 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on the night—set up BC in the red zone. On first down with two yards to go, Zay Flowers caught Morehead’s first touchdown pass of the night. It was the Eagles’ first, first-quarter touchdown since Week Five against Louisville.

But it wasn’t enough for BC to overcome Duke’s Jordan Waters, who found holes in the Eagles’ interior all game. With 11 minutes to go in the second quarter, Waters picked apart the Eagles’ defense on a seven-yard, untouched rushing touchdown to increase Duke’s lead.

The Eagles, meanwhile, struggled mightily on the ground, totaling 75 rushing yards on 2.7 yards per carry.

Flowers, who caught two touchdowns on 65 receiving yards, was a bright spot for BC once again, but was visibly frustrated after early miscommunications with Morehead during the second quarter.

One of those miscommunications resulted in BC’s fourth three-and-out of the half. BC had a total of six total three-and-outs on the night.

The Eagles’ inability to push the ball and reach better field position proved to be a difference maker. While Duke’s average starting field position came at their 40-yard line, BC’s came at their 19.

“[Our] field position wasn’t good enough,” Hafley said. “If you think about Emmett trying to operate the offense backed up, it’s a lot harder … it felt like they [Duke] had a short field almost every other drive in the first half and we were playing backed up for most of the first half.”

Before halftime, the Eagles shaved off Duke’s lead to 10 points after Griffin Jr. secured his first touchdown.

But in the second half, Duke kept its foot on the gas pedal. The Eagles were smoked on a Jaquez Moore 24-yard rushing touchdown with 10 minutes left to play in the third quarter.

Touchdown passes to Flowers and Griffin Jr. got BC back within the 10-point deficit range in the fourth quarter. Morehead proceeded to get sacked on back-to-back drives before BC’s last offensive drive of the game, however, sinking BC’s comeback hopes.

With 17 seconds left in the game, Connor Lytton nailed a 34-yard field goal, cutting Duke’s lead to 38–31. BC needed to recover the onside kick and send a hail mary shot down the field to tie the game, but the onside attempt was subsequently controlled by Duke.

The Eagles’ offense was its best in weeks without its starter on the field. BC’s 31 points were 10 more than BC had scored in its past three games.

“Phil’s hurt right now,” Hafley said regarding Morehead potentially starting. “So there’s no decision. Phil’s our starter and Emmett did a really good job tonight.”