The Week In Photos 11/7/22 – 11/13/22
Each year, the Dance Organization of BC dance group teaches the Heightsmen freshmen a special dance performance for their fall showcase set, Nov. 11, 2022 (Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor)
Photos, The Week in Photos, Multimedia

The Week In Photos 11/7/22 – 11/13/22

By Heights Photography
November 13, 2022    Updated November 13, 2022 at 1:59 pm

BC men’s basketball demolished Detroit Mercy 70–66 on Friday, Nov. 11 (Chris Ticas / Heights Staff) 

 The Heightsmen of Boston College a cappella group performed their fall showcase this Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 (Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor)

The BC Southeast Asian Student Association and AEROdynamiK presented the AXIS Dance Showcase, providing their audience with a mix of unique dance forms on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 (Leo Wang / Heights Staff)

Each year, the Dance Organization of BC dance group teaches the Heightsmen freshmen a special dance performance for their fall showcase set, Nov. 11, 2022 (Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor)

The BC bOp! jazz ensemble showcased its abilities for a large crowd this Thursday, Nov. 10 (Callie Oxford / For the Heights)

BC women’s basketball won its season opener this past Monday, Nov. 7 (Nicole Vagra / Heights Staff)

November 13, 2022
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY
THEMEVAN

We are addicted to WordPress development and provide Easy to using & Shine Looking themes selling on ThemeForest.

Tel : (000) 456-7890
Email : [email protected]
Address : NO 86 XX ROAD, XCITY, XCOUNTRY.

Searching