Eagles Win Back-And-Forth Match On Senior Day Against Virginia Tech￼

In a game where Boston College volleyball honored its three seniors, it was senior captain Izzy Clavenna who had herself a performance, recording 14 kills and a .419 hit percentage in an intense five set win over Virginia Tech Saturday.

The set scores were 25–15, 19–25, 25–14, 26–28, and 15–9.

BC (19–12, 7–10 Atlantic Coast) honored graduate student Kate Brennan, senior Silvia Ianeselli and Clavenna prior to its match against Virginia Tech (11–17, 4–13), the Eagles final home game of the year.

“I think they’ve been kind of the backbone, you know,” head coach Jason Kennedy said. “I think especially later in this year we’ve relied on all three of them quite a bit.”

Entering Saturday’s game, Clavenna led BC in kills this season with 244, Brennan led the team in hit percentage with .424, and Ianeselli had recorded double- digit kills in four of her last five games.

“Kate’s come in, had an immediate impact right off the bat starting in every match for us,” Kennedy said. “Izzy has started and played in every match for us, and Silvia has come on strong, late. We wouldn’t have the success we have at the end of the year here without her coming into a role where we never take her off the floor.”

The last time the Eagles and the Hokies matched up, the Hokies swept the Eagles 3–0. After a sweep of their own against Syracuse last weekend, BC appeared prepared to send its seniors off with a final home win.

BC got off to a strong start in the first set. The Hokies had trouble returning Sophia Lambros’ serves as she recorded back-to-back aces, helping lead the Eagles to a 9–2 lead before Virginia Tech called their first timeout.

The Eagles sealed the first-set win after an ace from Anna Murphy.

After a back and forth exchange, Ianeselli finally ended the second-set rally with a strong kill to put the Eagles up 10–7. The Hokies then went on a 7–1 run to go up 14–11 before Clavenna ended it with a kill.

But the Hokies refused to give in and took the second set.

Two powerful kills from Brennan helped the Eagles take a commanding 10–5 lead in the third set, forcing a Hokies timeout. A block from Jenna Pollock extended BC’s lead to 17–8 and forced Virginia Tech to call yet another timeout, and a service error from the Hokies gave the Eagles the third set.

With the Hokies leading 13–7 in the fourth set, Clavenna shifted the momentum with a major kill to cut the lead to five, and the Eagles rallied around it. Two more Clavenna kills cut the Hokies lead to just two.

Virginia Tech fought back for a 22–14 lead, but the Eagles refused to let up and came all the way back, tying the set at 24 apiece.

Clavenna sent a rocket off of the head of Virginia Tech’s Sierra Cates to tie the set at 26, but the Hokies were able to squeak out the fourth-set win.

“They could have folded when it was 20–12 or whatever it was, and instead they came back, they fought all the way back,” Kennedy said. “We had a deuce set there, and I think that’s what gave us the momentum to win the fifth set. If we don’t make that run, it’s heartbreaking to lose a set like that, but if you don’t make that run, they have all the momentum going into the fifth.”

The intensity of the fourth set carried over into the fifth, with BC keeping its foot on the gas and solidifying their victory with a kill from none other than Brennan. Brennan finished the match with 12 kills and a .688 hit percentage.

“We had to serve tough, you know,” Kennedy said. “It took us a little bit to find our rhythm in the second set. You know, we came out with our hair on fire and eventually I think we settled into the fifth set. I think our serving is really what won us that set.”