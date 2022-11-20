The Week In Photos 11/14/22 – 11/20/22
The band Dayglow with lead singer Sloan Struble performed fan-favorite hits at the House of Blues this Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 (Steve Mooney / Heights Editor)
Photos, The Week in Photos, Multimedia

The Week In Photos 11/14/22 – 11/20/22

By Heights Photography
November 20, 2022    Updated November 20, 2022 at 8:13 pm

The theatre department performed Awakenings, a celebration of artistic dance this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 (Lily Gu / For the Heights)

Women’s hockey played New Hampshire, winning 3–1 this Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 (Kenneth Chen / For The Heights)

Makai Ashton-Langford making a layup against Maine this Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 (Kenneth Chen / For the Heights)

The Heights magazine wrote a piece on the inconsistent accessibility of important locations, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 (Steve Mooney / Heights Editor)

The Common Tones of BC held their Common Toast performance this Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 (Caroline Cannon / Heights Staff)

Men’s basketball held its own against Maine but lost with a final score of 64–69 this Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 (Chris Ticas / Heights Staff)

November 20, 2022
