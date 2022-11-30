The Sprint at the End of a Marathon: How to Finish Up the Semester Strong

The moment November strikes, the semester flies by in the blink of an eye. The most hectic time at Boston College tends to be the weeks connecting Thanksgiving and Winter Break, where students are caught in a limbo between completing all of their coursework and enjoying the Boston winter wonderland. So, here are some tips on how to finish out your fall semester successfully.

Prepare for Finals as Soon as Possible

To get ahead of the end-of-semester craze, it is crucial to create a plan for finals right after Thanksgiving Break. To do this, you should gather the due dates for all your assignments and exam dates. Some students prefer to use a physical planner, while others use Google Calendar or digital sticky notes on their laptops. When you plan out your time, you should account for the difficulty and rigor of each course’s assignments. Instead of allotting whole days to certain subjects, many people find it more manageable to handle multiple smaller tasks and complete assignments over several days. This way, you can plan out how much time should be dedicated to memorization for exams, writing for papers, and collaboration for group projects.

Do a Deep “Winter” Clean of Your Living Space

Whether you live on campus or off campus, you should clean your space prior to your journey home—whether you live 20 minutes away or halfway across the globe. This is the perfect time to take any unnecessary items back home and clean your space, giving yourself a fresh start to the spring semester. You can plan a clothing swap, where you bring out-of-season items home and bring back more preferable items. It is also important to toss out any perishable food items so your living space is ready to take on the rest of the academic year.

Get Into the Holiday Spirit

Another way to make the most of the fall semester’s end is to embrace the holiday spirit. Whether you are celebrating a certain holiday or are just eager to begin a new year, this time of year is typically dedicated to spending time with loved ones. You can bring your BC friends together by facilitating gift exchanges and planning trips into Boston with them. Some special holiday events in Boston include The Holiday Market at Snowport, ice skating at various locations, the Holiday Lights Trail, and various tree lightings throughout the city. No matter how you celebrate the winter season, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Continue To Take Care of Yourself

The holiday season can be chaotic because you have to find time to complete your coursework and also enjoy the festivities. So, it is vital to take care of yourself. If you have access to a kitchen, meal prepping is a habit that can save you lots of time and money while ensuring you stay nourished as you study. It is also crucial to treat yourself as you prepare for finals, which may include indulging in your favorite meal from Pino’s or Chipotle. In addition to fueling yourself, you should take time to do things you love. This could be a study break day in Boston or even just a movie night. All in all, hard work should be rewarded through healthy balance. After all, we only have four years as undergrads, some of which should be spent outside the walls of Bapst or O’Neill.