Eagles Hand No. 7 BU 9–6 Loss on Jerry York Night

Hanging down from the rafters in Conte Forum are a grand lineup of retired jersey banners. Names such as John “Snooks” Kelley, Brian Gionta, Brian Leetch, and Joe Mullen—all Boston College men’s hockey legends—stand out. But one of these names is simply different. One of them stands on a level of its one. This one’s got Jerry York’s name on it.

Friday night, to close out the BC’s 2022 calendar year in the 288th edition of the Battle of Comm. Ave., BC honored York with “Jerry York Night”—showing a York tribute video during the first and second period intermission, with the historic coach out on the ice to watch it unfold.

York is college hockey’s all-time winningest coach and a Hockey Hall of Famer. He retired earlier this year after the conclusion of the 100th season of BC men’s hockey, which also marked York’s 50th and final season as a Division-I head coach and his 28th year on the Heights.

After a scoring frenzy unfolded in the second period, the Eagles (6–5–4, 5–3–3 Hockey East) capitalized on their 7–5 lead heading into the third frame, and pummeled No. 7 Boston University (10–5–0, 7–4–0) by a score of 9–6.

“Nice to win, especially against them,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “Over the years it’s been such a great rivalry, and tonight was one of the crazier games. I actually heard a stat [that] I played the last time it was a 9–6 game.”

The scoring barrage got underway—and never stopped—after 15 minutes of good goaltender play in the first period.

Twelve minutes in, BU’s Luke Tuch outskated Marshal Warren to a puck and was rewarded with a breakaway, but Benson redirected the puck out of bounds.

The Terriers skated circles around BC throughout much of the first period, and the Eagles could not get a break in the crease, where they consistently lost tight-window situational battles.

“We’re growing,” Brown said. “I would say we’ve been, on the whole, pretty sound defensively, we weren’t really a high flying offensive team until tonight, but defense will still be our calling card. [It was] a little bit more of [a] grind game.”

After another seven minutes went by, BC got its first powerplay of the night.

With the man advantage, Oskar Jellvik sauced the puck from one side of the offensive zone to the other, setting up Gustaffson with a one-timer. Gustaffson ripped the puck to Drew Comesso’s short side, putting the Eagles up 1–0.

Seconds later, Cutter Gauthier sent the puck high towards the net, but missed wide. The puck ricocheted off the glass behind Comesso, and landed on Charlie Leddy’s stick, who fired the puck into the net.

Courtesy of Matt Brown and Quin Hutson, the Terriers bounced back right away with two goals of their own, tying the game.

After BU’s Case McCarthy missed a shot to start the second period, Cade Webber regained possession and nursed the puck to the net. Wilmer Skoog found an open lane for another BU goal, and the Terriers went up 3–2.

BC tied the game again five minutes into the period with a tic-tac-toe passing series. Liam Izyk received a pass from Nikita Nesternko and slotted the Eagles’ third goal of the night.

The scoring spree didn’t stop there.

BU took the lead for a second time with another empty lane shot from Benson’s blocker side, which Jeremy Wilmer finished, finding himself in perfect position to pot a dainty chip shot right over Benson’s pad.

BC didn’t stay quiet, though. On the next offensive line shift for the Eagles, Gauthier skated right into the middle of the two circles and redirected a wrap-around pass from Connor Joyce through Commesso’s legs, tying the game at 4–4.

“The design of the game was keeping on working,” Gauthier said. “Keep on honing in, the more we do that, the more team structure we have, and we just executed well.”

The headlights beamed on Gauthier—who scored twice and registered four points on the night—once again. With 9:31 remaining in the second period, Gauthier netted the go-ahead 5–4 goal for the Eagles, sending shivers throughout Conte Forum. Gauthier handled the puck all the way from BC’s defensive zone, and dribbled into the net from the wing.

“He’s pretty composed…all the time,” Brown said. “Really haven’t seen Cutter get rattled in any game. I think he kind of knows who he is as a player and he goes about his business in a very efficient way.”

From that point on, BU never took a lead again—but the scoring continued.

Up 5–4, the Eagles snuck in four more goals while BU scored two more goals in the remaining 30 minutes of regulation. As if it was out of a fairy tale, the crowd danced all night long with the sound of Conte Fourm’s goal horn ringing again, and again, and again. York was there to witness it all.

“There aren’t enough honors you can give a guy who’s done that much,” Brown said of York. “That much for the sport, that much for the school. [York’s] put such a stamp on college hockey for Boston College hockey, and for Boston College. He’s as good an ambassador as you could ever hope for.”