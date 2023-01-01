Eagles Fall to Arizona State 2–1, Split Series

Just a day after handing Arizona State five goals in a win, Boston College men’s hockey could not find the net more than once against Sun Devils in Saturday’s New Years Eve game.

“I thought we did so many things right,” BC head coach Greg Brown said. “Except score.”

Behind 42 saves from netminder TJ Semptimphelter and a perfect night on the penalty kill, the Sun Devils (10-11) overpowered BC, handing the Eagles (7-6-4, 5-3-3 Hockey East) a 2-1 loss in BC’s final season series of 2022.

“We knew they were going to have a lot of energy after coming back and losing that first game. Both teams were much sharper and more intense. We created some good chances and were unable to convert.”

The first period was quiet, with no goals being scored, but BC outshot the Sun Devils 11-to-8.

The Eagles had a chance to strike first after Arizona State’s Demetrios Koumontzis committed a facemask penalty, setting up BC for a power play that they were unable to capitalize on.

Arizona State, however, then took advantage of a power play opportunity of its own. With 11:05 to go in the second period, Sun Devils’ captain Josh Doan executed a quick wrist shot that got through traffic and past BC goaltender Mitch Benson, giving Arizona State the 1-0 edge.

Doan’s goal marked the Sun Devil’s second power-play goal of the weekend against BC.

The Eagles were awarded another power play on an Arizona State delay of game penalty but were unable to convert yet again, as Semptimphelter stood tall, making several point-blank saves.

BC was finally able to find the net with 2:39 left in the second period when Nikita Nesterenko threaded a pass through the two Sun Devil defenders to Colby Ambrosio, who found himself all alone with Semptimphelter. His snapshot beat the goaltender’s glove side to level the game up at one.

Delicate finish as @11ambro goes upstairs to tie it up 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ppOUxr41CC — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) December 31, 2022

Ambrosio’s goal gave the Eagles’ third line of Ambrosio, Nesterenko, and Matt Argentina three goals in the series against the Sun Devils.

“They read each other very well,” Brown said of his third line. “They complement each other well. They have enough in every department to be a real dangerous line.”

The Sun Devils, however, took the lead once again with 14 minutes remaining in the game. Ethan Szmagaj’s shot from the point got through net-front traffic and past Benson, whose vision was screened on the play.

The Eagles challenged the play for goaltender interference, but after the referee review, the goal stood, and Szmagaj’s first goal of the season proved to be a big one.

“They [the referees] said it [the interference] was outside the crease,” Brown said.

The Eagles got three more chances with power plays in the third period but were unable to get anything going, falling to 0-and-5 on power play opportunities in the game. Brown, however, was not overly disappointed with his team’s performance with a man-up.

“Overall, our pace was good,” Brown said. “We did pass up on a few chances to get pucks to the net when we made successful passes and moved the penalty kill around. Other than that, they did a lot of things right, but you do have to get it in the back of the net. We’ve looked not nearly this good and scored”

The Eagles pulled Benson from his goal to get an extra attacker on the ice with 1:35 remaining in the game, but the Sun Devils’ fended off the BC offense to secure the series split.