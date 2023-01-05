Eagles Knock Off Maine 4–1 In First Of Two-Game Series

The connection between linemates in hockey is on par with the type of chemistry quarterbacks have for their receivers in football. Whizzing around defenders and putting tape-to-tape passes into motion is like a dart spiraling out of the quarterback’s hands and into the receiver’s gloves.

But the connection between linemates who happen to be identical twins—that’s just unheard of.

Maine, who faced Boston College women’s hockey Thursday night in Conte Forum, boasts three sets of sisters on its current team. And its newest additions to the roster are twins Luisa and Lilli Welcke, two freshman forwards out of Heidelberg, Germany.

After a scoreless first period, it was Luisa Welcke who received a cross-ice pass from her sister, Lilli Welcke, and potted a bardown snipe over BC goaltender Abigail Levy just over six minutes into the second frame. While the twins combined for Maine’s first goal of the game, it turned out to be Maine’s only goal of the game.

On the backs of Cayla Barnes, Kelly Browne, and Abby Newook—who tallied six goals in five games prior to Thursday’s contest—the Eagles (12–7–1, 9–5–0 Hockey East) notched a 4–1 victory over Maine (11–11–0, 8–7–0) for their sixth consecutive win, and their first win against Maine since the Black Bears knocked them out of Hockey East playoff contention 314 days ago.

Donning brand new sweaters, BC took control of offensive zone play quickly. With Browne and Katie Pyne camped in front of the net on two separate plays, Barnes slid well-placed centering passes to the front of the net, but her forwards were unable to convert.

After the 10-minute mark, the Black Bears flipped the ice, and scoring chances began to tilt in their direction. By the end of the first period, Maine was in control of the shot battle 10–8.

“First period, we were just getting our jitters out,” Browne said. “We haven’t played in a month, so I think just realizing we’re a good team and, you know, restart the second period and come playing the way we can.”

Luisa Welcke’s second period goal came at the height of Maine’s offensive prowess, as it controlled the neutral zone effectively, allowing the Welcke sisters to set up a 2-on-1 chance.

The Black Bear goal sent a shock wave through BC’s system, and the Eagles began to rebound, with Maine failing to capitalize on loose-puck battles.

After a reactionary stop by Levy, the Eagles took the puck into the other end of the ice.

Just nine minutes into the second period, Newhook circled the neutral zone and hugged the boards with the puck on her stick. With one swift motion, Newhook placed a backhand pass into Barnes’ reach, who proceeded to one-time the puck into the back of the net, tying the game 1–1.

“That’s Barnes stepping up and being a leader,” BC head coach Katie Crowley said. “We needed a goal and we were hunting there but weren’t able to put one in, and I think you just saw her elevate her game. It just shows how good she really is.”

Two minutes later, Newhook came across another scoring chance, dancing in from the far-side wing. While her shot sailed wide, Barnes kept the play alive. Regaining the puck with speed this time, Nehook slotted home a wrist shot into the top shelf of the net for her 11th goal of the season, propelling BC into the front seat.

With 5:33 left in the period, Browne climbed her way into breakaway position, corralled the puck, and with a fancy one-two deke, and tallied BC’s third unanswered goal of the night, putting the Eagles ahead by two.

“That’s what we need from our veteran leaders,” Crowley said. “Players like [Barnes] and Kelly [Browne] that have been through a lot with our program.”

Riding the scoring frenzy, it didn’t take long for the Eagles to burst ahead even more.

Just after the end of the BC’s first powerplay of the night—which extended over a minute into the beginning of the third period—Browne moved the puck onto her backhand side in the low circle area, and flung an airborne pass towards the net, attempting to hit Pyne in the slot.

But her “pass” bounced right off a Maine defender’s rear end and redirected through Bailey Oakes’ crease, where all she could do was watch as the puck poured into the net behind her. Browne scored her second goal of the game and third of the season.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for that,” Browne said of her scoring breakthrough. “Just coming into the second half of the season, it’s kind of like looking at it as a new season now. It’s trophy season, and it’s just a fresh start for me and the whole team.”

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Maddie Crowley-Cahill was sent to the box for elbowing. Just as that penalty was beginning to expire, Jenna Carpenter was thrown in the box for hooking.

But the Black Bear’s 5-on-3 man advantage was no match for BC’s penalty kill—which ranks sixth in the nation—and the Eagles successfully knocked off 3:47 consecutive minutes of penalty time en route to their victory.