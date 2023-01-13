Eagles Unable To Stop Miami’s High-Powered Offense, Fall 88–72

Losing on a buzzer-beater is never fun.

Losing at the buzzer on a wide-open layup in overtime is even worse.

That’s the type of loss Boston College men’s basketball experienced last season against Miami in the ACC Quarterfinals.

But Wednesday night—305 days later—BC had a chance at redemption against the Hurricanes in Coral Gables, Fla.

Fueled by DeMarr Langford Jr. and Makai Ashton-Langford’s 39 combined points, the Eagles (8–9, 2–4 Atlantic Coast) came within striking distance at times in the contest. However, Miami’s (14–2, 5–1) plethora of scoring runs, including a 15–0 first-half run, proved too much for BC to handle in its 88–72 loss. The Hurricane’s shot 67 percent from deep en route to their victory.

“They got spurtability,” BC head coach Earl Grant said. “They can roll out 10 points quick.”

After Prince Aligbe notched the first two points of the game on a midrange jumper, Miami burst out for an 8–0 run, headlined by a Wooga Poplar 3-pointer—the Hurricanes eventually collected six first-half 3-pointers.

Miami registered just 38 points in the paint, but it came at a cost for BC, as the Eagles were solely focused on limited Hurricanes’ shots around the rim.

“We had such an emphasis on protecting the paint,” Grant said. “They made some, we didn’t recover quick enough.”

Just two minutes into play, Quinten Post cleaned up Mason Madsen’s missed layup for his fourth point to put BC ahead 13–10, but the Eagles never saw the lead again. Less than four minutes later, the seven-footer was subbed out after picking up his second personal foul and would not be seen until the 14:17 mark in the second half.

Miami subsequently went on a 15–0 run that resulted in the Hurricanes taking a 25–13 lead.

As a mode of recovery, Grant inserted CJ Penha Jr. into the game with 7:27 left in the first half, looking to initiate an outside shooter—prior to the game, the Eagles were shooting just 27.6 percent from three.

16 seconds after subbing in, Penha poured in a 3-pointer. But Miami’s high-powered offense toppled BC again, as Jordan Miller, Poplar, and Nijel Pack executed three consecutive 3-pointers, leading to an 11–0 Hurricanes’ run which extended their lead to 43–26 with 51 seconds left in the first half.

“They really did a good job getting into the temple that they wanted,” Grant said.

BC couldn’t stay alive, especially with Post on the bench—he ended up playing just 17 total minutes. On the offensive end, Miami hunted down Penha, who fought tirelessly—but to no avail—to stay in front of any Hurricane on the perimeter or in the post.

“The pace of the game was fast,” Grant said. “[Post] hadn’t played much this year. So I just felt, get him out of the game. The game was too fast for him at times. So I wanted the game to settle down. We settled the game down in the second half—I got him back in.”

Four minutes into the second half, BC had outscored Miami 12–7, but Jaeden Zackery–who finished with just two points—was stripped on a fastbreak, leading to an Isaiah Wong 3-pointer to bring him to 13 points on the night.

But six straight Ashton-Langford driving layups along with an empathetic Langford Jr. dunk cut Miami’s lead to 52–46 with 14:24 remaining in the game.

On defense, BC couldn’t muster an answer for Wong’s electric scoring ability, however, as he nailed two deep, contested 3-pointers within a one-minute span, providing flashbacks of his 14-point performance against the Eagles in the Barclays Center 10 months prior.

Wong’s third and final 3-pointer of that one-minute stretch put Miami at 10 total 3-pointers made.

“They just made em,” Grant said of Miami’s shooting. “Some of the shots in the second half were really contested—and they made them. So, when you give good effort and you contest the shot, if a guy makes it, you just gotta pat him on the butt. It’s a talented player making a shot.”

The Eagles didn’t have a hot streak in them to close out the game, and allowed Miami to cruise to 88 points—tied for the most points BC has given up all season.