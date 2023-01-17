Eagles Collapse in Second Half, Fall to Virginia by Double Digits

After eclipsing perhaps its best week of the season thus far, defeating then-No. 10 NC State on Jan. 5 and Florida State on Jan, 8, Boston College women’s basketball has not been able to replicate that success this past week.

Coming into Sunday’s matchup, the Eagles were looking to get back to winning ways following Thursday’s disheartening defeat to Syracuse.

That did not happen.

BC put forth an inconsistent effort inside of John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va, and found themselves on the losing end once again.

In what was truly a tale of two halves, BC (13–7, 3–4 Atlantic Coast) struggled immensely on both ends of the court following halftime, and Virginia (14–4, 3–4) coasted to a 66–50 victory Sunday afternoon. After two strong quarters of play, the Eagles couldn’t solve Virginia’s stifling zone defense in the second half.

“I think our confidence really kind of got shook a little bit in this game, and you could really tell on the offensive end,” BC head Coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said.

The contest started out very promising for BC, with the team holding a 15–8 advantage after one quarter of play. The Eagles shot 42 percent from the field in the opening frame and limited the Cavaliers to just four field goals.

In the second quarter, BC was a bit more offensively challenged, converting only 5-of-19 field goals. These struggles were compounded by the all-around contributions from Cavaliers’ forward London Clarkson.

The senior totaled 11 points in the quarter and made her living by getting to the free-throw line. Clarkson, who finished with a game-high 18 points, knocked down 9-of-9 free-throw attempts in the second frame. Her efforts helped whittle BC’s lead down to three at halftime, 28–25.

A disastrous third quarter ensued for the Eagles, as Virginia outscored BC 23–9 in the pivotal period. Kaydan Lawson and Camryn Taylor each registered nine points in the quarter, and the Cavaliers shot an efficient 58 percent from the field as a team.

“I thought they had a really nice presence on the inside,” Bernabei-McNamee said of Virginia’s offensive display. “That was something we just needed to guard a little bit better.”

Virginia upped its intensity on the defensive end, too, as its zone defense thwarted any scoring opportunities for the Eagles. BC looked discombobulated and couldn’t stop the Cavaliers before a double-digit lead had been taken.

“We didn’t execute against that zone very well,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “We were second guessing a lot of what we were doing, and I think the ball movement got very stagnant.”

BC’s offensive dysfunction continued into the final quarter, as the Eagles failed to score in the first 4:24 of the frame. Virginia capitalized on this opportunity, and the Cavaliers extended their 11-point lead to 21.

Two of BC’s most reliable scorers, Taina Mair and JoJo Lacey, struggled throughout the game. Mair shot just 3-of-11 for six points while Lacey finished 2-of-12 for seven points.

“For one reason or another, [our players] just didn’t play with that sharpness today that we needed to win the game,” Bernabei-McNamee said.

Virginia cruised in the closing minutes to get the win, with the Eagles never getting within single digits in the fourth.

“We’ll turn it around,” Bernabei-McNamee confidently said. “We got to stick together, and we’ve got to believe in ourselves.”