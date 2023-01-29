The Week In Photos 1/22/23 – 1/29/23
Idawalley is a BC theater department production, written by Maggie Kearnan, BC ’14, and directed by Grace Cutler, MCAS ’24 (Nicole Wei / Heights Staff)
The Week In Photos 1/22/23 – 1/29/23

By Heights Photography
January 29, 2023    Updated January 29, 2023 at 2:32 pm

The Eagles celebrate freshman Andre Gasseau’s goal against rivals Boston University on Saturday, Jan. 28 (Alina Chen / Heights Staff).

The Synergy Hip Hop Dance Company hosted their SYN Gameshow which featured other dance troupes around Boston College (Kellen Davis / Heights Staff).

Junior JoJo Lacey fights her way to the basket for the  Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 22 in their battle against Clemson (Kenneth Chen / For The Heights).

A crane sits in the middle of Campanella Way blocking traffic for both students and vehicles (Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor).

Makai Ashton-Langford drives to the basket in an effort to beat Louisville on Wednesday, Jan. 25 (Chris Ticas / Heights Editor).

The UPrising Dance Crew hosted the 6th annual hip-hop showcase Waves on Friday, Jan. 27 (Alina Chen / Heights Staff)

January 29, 2023
Searching