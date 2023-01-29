The Week In Photos 1/22/23 – 1/29/23

The Eagles celebrate freshman Andre Gasseau’s goal against rivals Boston University on Saturday, Jan. 28 (Alina Chen / Heights Staff).
The Synergy Hip Hop Dance Company hosted their SYN Gameshow which featured other dance troupes around Boston College (Kellen Davis / Heights Staff).
Junior JoJo Lacey fights her way to the basket for the Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 22 in their battle against Clemson (Kenneth Chen / For The Heights).
A crane sits in the middle of Campanella Way blocking traffic for both students and vehicles (Nicole Vagra / Heights Editor).
Makai Ashton-Langford drives to the basket in an effort to beat Louisville on Wednesday, Jan. 25 (Chris Ticas / Heights Editor).
The UPrising Dance Crew hosted the 6th annual hip-hop showcase Waves on Friday, Jan. 27 (Alina Chen / Heights Staff)