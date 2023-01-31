Suspicious Individual Reported Lurking Near Off-Campus Residence

A suspicious individual was spotted lurking near Foster Street on Saturday night at around 7:20 p.m., according to a Boston College Police Department (BCPD) bulletin.

“The victim reported that an unidentified male wearing a hooded sweatshirt was observed looking around through their home camera at the rear door,” the bulletin reads.

Both BCPD and the Boston Police Department (BPD) responded to a report, which said the suspicious person was possibly attempting to break into an off-campus residence. BCPD’s bulletin said upon investigation, there were no signs of attempted forced entry, and nothing in the house was reported missing.

Off-campus residents were notified of a similar incident just last year, when a masked individual attempted to break into a house on Kirkwood Road on Oct. 13, 2022 and was seen loitering around the area again just six days later.

Later that month, BPD arrested a suspect after a series of “peeping Tom” incidents near the Braemore Road–area of Brighton, but the police weren’t able to confirm any connection to the previous incidents on Kirkwood, as they were still being investigated.

Following the incident on Saturday night, BCPD encouraged off-campus students to always lock their doors and windows, keep items like ladders away from their residences, be aware of their surroundings and neighbors, avoid leaving valuables in plain sight from windows, and report suspicious activity to the police immediately.