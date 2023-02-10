Duke Dominates BC 68–27, Eagles Drop Third Straight Game

In a game that No. 9 Duke controlled both on the court and in the crowd, the Blue Devils held Boston College women’s basketball to single digits in each quarter and 27 points for the game on Thursday night—the latter checking in as the second-lowest scoring performance in an ACC game, ever.

Duke—a team that’s reached triple-digit scores twice this season—flexed its muscle in the program’s 1,000th win, as the Blue Devils became just the 4th ACC school and 24th program overall to reach that mark.

The Eagles (14–13, 4–10 Atlantic Coast) could do nothing to stop Duke’s onslaught of defensive suffocation and offensive scoring runs and collapsed against the Blue Devils (21–3, 11–2) in a 68–27 blowout.

The first quarter was the only close one as BC and Duke shook off the dust in the first few minutes of play. Five lead changes ended with a Celeste Taylor 3-pointer and a 13–2 Duke run that put the Blue Devils up 17–9 at the end of the first quarter. Duke would maintain the lead for the rest of the game.

The second quarter started efficiently for the Eagles with a quick Taina Mair 3-pointer and an Ava McGee layup to bring the gap to just five with BC trailing 19–14. But 14 points is all the Eagles would get in the first half as the Blue Devil’s rattled off 13 unanswered points coming from their well-oiled offense that created open looks and opportunities from BC’s seven turnovers in the quarter.

“We looked disheveled on the offensive end,” BC head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee said. “We needed to make up possessions but we never did”

The Eagles had quality opportunities but failed to convert many of them—BC shot just 26 percent from the field in the first half—and Duke’s 44 percent shooting from the field was enough to sail past the lack of offensive prowess on BC’s end. The Eagles would end the first half down 32–14.

“Our defense in the first half was pretty good,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “I never really thought that I would coach a team that scores that little in a basketball game.”

The Eagles were once again held to single-digit scoring in the third quarter. As BC looked progressively worse, the Blue Devil’s capitalized more and more. Duke opened the second half with a 7–2 run capped off by a technical foul on BC center Maria Gakdeng, adding to the Blue Devil’s momentum. Duke opted for a full court press for some of the quarter, suffocating BC’s transition offense.

BC turned the ball over just four times in the third quarter, but had accumulated 18 total turnovers up to that point—in comparison to the Blue Devils’ seven. BC registered 25 turnovers by the end of the game, seven of which were Mair’s.

“I want us to be more confident,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “I think a lot of those turnovers were a little bit of second guessing and lack of confidence.”

And the Eagle’s confidence dwindled in the third quarter in the shooting arena as well. BC shot just seven percent from the field, going one-for-13. Duke remained poised and finished the quarter up 48–22.

The fourth quarter was no different with Duke coasting to a 9–2 run in the beginning of the quarter. The Eagles could do nothing to stop the onslaught, and BC never came back within 30 points of Duke’s lead. The Blue Devils’ crowd became louder as Duke’s bench went into the game. All the Eagles could do was watch as every player for the Blue Devils scored.

“All around, I thought it was a focused performance by our team,” Duke head coach Kara Lawson said. “I’m pleased with how we played.”