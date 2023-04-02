ALC Showdown In Photos

AEROdynamiK Dance Crew brought the audience to Aero Universe through its techno-themed performance, which incorporated light work and metallic pants (Vikrum Singh / Heights Editor).
Capital Dance Ministry centered its performance on portraying faith and worship through dance (Vikrum Singh / Heights Editor).
As fans awaited a decision by the judges, CARAMEL, a singer and songwriter who attends BC, performed “Gone by the Morning” (Vikrum Singh / Heights Editor).
Boston College Dance Ensemble, the first dance group at BC, performed a number showcasing different female rock stars to promote female empowerment (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff).
Phaymus Dance Entertainment, a hip-hop group, performed a number focused on hookup culture with voice overs from the reality show Too Hot to Handle (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff).
PATU incorporated a Black Panther theme into its set while using influence from both traditional and modern African dance. (Vikrum Singh / Heights Editor).
UPrising Dance Crew placed second with its performance to “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio and Kylian Mash and “Believer” by Imagine Dragons, which kept the crowd cheering throughout its hip-hop piece (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff).
Vida de Intensa Pasión (VIP) opened Showdown 2023 with an upbeat piece that brought the audience to Carnival, with the dancers dressed in red sparkly costumes and feathered wings (Aditya Rao / Heights Editor).