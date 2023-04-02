This Week in Photos 3/26/23 – 4/2/23

Belle Smith, junior midfielder, carries the ball behind the Dartmouth goal in Alumni Stadium on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 (Callie Oxford / Heights Editor).
The Elections Committee hosted the final debate before UGBC elections, highlighting both teams on Thursday, March 30, 2023 (Caroline Cannon / Heights Staff).
The Jewish studies program and film studies program co-sponsored an event in Devlin Hall where Kevin P. Spicer, C.S.C., spoke on the role that antisemitism played in the response of Catholic leaders to national socialism (Kellen Davis / Heights Staff).
The BC Police Department, BC Special Olympics, and the Law Enforcement Torch Run hosted the annual Polar Plunge where participants took turns jumping into cold water to support Special Olympics Massachusetts on Saturday, April 1, 2023 (Lily Gu / Heights Staff).
Kim Stanley Robinson, the author of more than 20 books, spoke in Gasson Hall on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. about the future of climate, technology, and society (Kellen Davis / Heights Staff).
BC attacker Erin Walsh scored her second goal of the season in the Eagles’ defeat against Dartmouth on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 (Kenneth Chen / Heights Staff).