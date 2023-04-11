Medjid’s Seven Goals Lead BC to 19–8 Battle of Comm. Ave. Win

Boston College and Boston University’s Battle of Commonwealth Avenue rivalry spans across each school’s athletic programs, featuring fierce competition between closely-matched teams from two schools separated by about three miles. The rivalry, however, has not been close for the school’s women’s lacrosse teams, as Tuesday’s game marked Boston College lacrosse’s thirteenth consecutive victory over the Terriers.

BC (11–3, 6–1 Atlantic Coast) defeated Boston University (7–7, 2–4 Patriot League) 19–8 on a sunny afternoon on Nickerson Field in a dominant showing, led by Jenn Medjid’s seven goals. The Eagles pulled away for a 10–1 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, notching their fifth-straight win, a season-high.

“It’s always been, you know, an awesome matchup,” BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. “The competition, you know, the Battle of Comm Ave has always been so fun and our girls get really fired up for it.”

Medjid set the tone early by scoring a hat trick with three consecutive goals to start the game, netting her third just 2:52 into the game.

From there, it was all Eagles. BU only managed to score one goal in the first quarter, and it only took 59 seconds into the second frame for the Eagles to go up by 10 goals for the first time in the game when Cassidy Weeks found the back of the net. The 10-goal difference caused the clock to constantly run, a rule in women’s college lacrosse.

After BC made it 12–2, BU replaced starting goalkeeper Reilly Agres with Arielle Hammer, but the move did little to stop the Eagles’ offensive onslaught.

Two of BC’s most notable goals were both by Medjid at the buzzer of both the first and second quarters as she refused to take her foot off the gas pedal and let BU gain any ground in the game. On both plays, BC took the ball down the field in transition and found Medjid standing at the face of the goal, and BC’s second all-time leading scorer buried both chances.

“It’s the last time [Medjid] will ever play them,” Walker-Weinstein said. “But I think our effect was pretty stifling in the beginning, which gave, you know, Jen more opportunities to do her job. And I just think there was a ton of teamwork from the very beginning. And it was sort of I think it started with our defense.”

By the end of the game, Medjid had her tally of career goals at 225. She also has six games this season with five or more goals.

After leading at halftime 14–3, BC held onto around a 10 goal lead for the rest of the game, finishing the game up with an 11 point victory. The Eagles had 35 shots compared to BU’s 21 while also recording 28 shots on goal to BU’s 13.

Aside from the final score, another positive for Walker-Weinstein’s squad was getting playing time for some reserve players, as a season-high 10 different Eagles scored in the win. Freshman attacker Brooke McLoy scored at the 2:01 mark in the fourth quarter for her first career goal.

“It’s a great opportunity for those guys,” Walker-Weinstein said. “They work really hard and it’s awesome that they got a good chance today and everyone played well. I was really proud of everybody, and, you know, it’s a great opportunity for those guys to be able to compete. And I think it’s really good for the team.”

This game also extended BC’s win streak to five games at a crucial point in the year with only two more games left in the regular season.

“It’s just about playing the best weekend against the opponent in front of us, and take it day by day to get a little bit better,” Walker-Weinstein said.