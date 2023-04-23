Photos, The Week in Photos, Multimedia This Week in Photos 4/16/23 – 4/23/23 BC On Tap hosted its spring show led by executive board members Emma Phelan, MCAS ’23; Cynthia Billovits, CSOM ’23; and Kaylyn Eigen, MCAS ’25; on Friday, April 21, 2023 in the Rat (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff). BC Contemporary Theatre put on productions of three short plays as a part of Absurdities on Friday, April 21, 2023 on the roof of the McMullen Museum of Art (Alina Chen / Heights Staff). The Boston College Dramatics Society presented the musical Next To Normal, directed by Cameron Mysliwicz, MCAS ’24, on Sunday, April 23, 2023 in the Bonn Studio Theater (Caroline Cannon / Heights Staff). BC baseball suffered a harsh 12–1 loss to UConn on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Harrington Athletics Village (Kenneth Chen / Heights Staff). BC On Tap presented its show “It’s Tappening” in the Rat on Friday, April 21, 2023, which featured performances from BC On Tap alumni, BU On Tap, The Common Tones, and the Golden Eagles Dance Team (Aditya Rao / Heights Staff). BC softball lost the second two games of its series against Notre Dame on Saturday, April 22, 2023 (Kenneth Chen / Heights Staff). Related

