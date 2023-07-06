Morgan’s Guide to Allston

When you think of traveling into the city, you probably imagine trekking to The Boston Common or the North End. While these locations are fantastic with their green spaces and excellent restaurants, I don’t always have the time to take a 45 minute T ride just to get a taste of Boston. Luckily, Allston, one of Boston’s 23 neighborhoods, is closer to campus and brimming with fun things to do. So, when you’re craving a city trip but want to avoid a time-consuming commute, visit these spots in Allston.

Brighton Music Hall

Brighton Music Hall is a hip music venue situated only 20 minutes away from campus on the B line. It hosts artists most days of the week, so there is almost always a cool performance to see. The ticket prices are relatively cheap, typically ranging from $18 to $35 depending on the artist. Visiting this venue is a great way to discover new artists from the Boston area and beyond. Even if you aren’t familiar with the band or artist playing, you and your friends can still enjoy the talent on stage!

Stage Karaoke X Studios

Stage Karaoke X Studios offers both private karaoke rooms and a general karaoke bar area, which makes it the perfect place for either hosting a party or stopping by on a random night with friends. Small studios for 10 people or less can be rented for $75 an hour. After 8 p.m., Stage Karaoke is a 21+ bar. But, if you rent a private room before 7 p.m., there is an afternoon special where participants get a 40 percent discount and access to free water and soda. If you’re looking to book a private room, make sure to visit the website in advance as the rooms fill up quickly.

Lone Star Taco Bar

This Allston restaurant’s offerings were labeled the “most-authentic Mexican street food on the east coast” by Food Network. Lone Star Taco Bar specializes in tequila drinks and Mexican street food. It has many options for both brunch and dinner, ranging from your standard carnitas pork tacos to huevos rancheros. Most menu items are under $15, and most drinks range from $10 to $13, which makes this a great spot to stop by if you’re looking to share some smaller plates with friends.

Korean Garden

Allston is known for its delectable Korean food. Korean Garden specializes in Korean barbeque and is one of the best restaurants I’ve ever been to. The meat is grilled on the table in front of you and melts in your mouth. While this place is a little bit pricier, it is worth the bill. I recommend getting kalbi gui, the marinated short beef rib, and splitting it with friends. This restaurant gets busy quickly, so make sure to snag a reservation or go before the dinner rush.

Allston’s Admirable Street Art

Because Allston is also known for its incredible murals and street art, I highly recommend strolling around the streets and taking it all in—Brighton Avenue and Harvard Avenue are two great streets to walk around and explore. This activity is great because it’s completely free and something you can do on the way to a meal. Even when you’re driving along these streets or riding the T through them, you can admire the abundance of art and the incredible work the neighborhood puts into preserving its murals.