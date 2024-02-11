Gallery: Beanpot Semifinals 2024

No. 1 Boston College suffered a 4–3 loss to No. 3 Boston University in the opening round of the 71st annual men’s Beanpot. The Eagles, led by captain Eamon Powell, lost to the Terriers for the first time this season, despite three goals scored by Will Smith, Gentry Shamburger, and Gabe Perreault. The Eagles will play in the consolation game at TD Garden on Feb. 12.

