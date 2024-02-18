Relentless No. 13 Huskies Take Down No. 15 Eagles 5–1

Trailing by four goals in the second period, Sidney Fess raced down the ice with Katie Pyne leading on her left.

The defender-turned-forward passed the puck to Pyne, who went on her backhand to move Northeastern goaltender Gwyneth Philips out of position and put Boston College women’s hockey on the board in the second period with 12:03 to play in the frame.

Unfortunately for BC, this was its only score on Saturday afternoon.

No. 15 BC (14–11–7, 13–7–5) crossed town to face off against No. 13 Northeastern (23–9–2, 16–7–2) in Matthews Arena on Saturday. After a 3–2 overtime loss on Friday, the Eagles sat just a point behind the Huskies in the Hockey East standings. Northeastern held BC scoreless during two periods to grasp a 5–1 victory and notch its eighth straight win against the Eagles.

The Huskies skated into the opening period with confidence from their win on Friday afternoon, while the Eagles appeared to drag their feet.

Just over five minutes into the play, Northeastern received the first power play of the afternoon when BC’s Kiley Erickson was sent to the box for tripping. Northeastern’s Katy Knoll found Megan Carter waiting in the same spot as the game before, ready to fire a wrist shot past Grace Campbell for the first goal of the game.

Carter’s quick score ignited a spark in the home team. At the 12:04 mark, Lily Yovetich sent a shot from the blue line that traveled through the traffic in front of Campbell and off Skylar Irving to extend the lead to 2–0 for Northeastern.

Before BC could catch its breath, Tory Mariano put the Huskies up by three. Creeping in from the point for a shot, Mariano found the back of the net at the 14:12 mark to secure a 3–0 Northeastern lead.

After three unanswered goals, Campbell was pulled from the crease and replaced by freshman netminder Bailey Callaway. Saturday marked Callaway’s third game played this season.

BC found an opportunity to change the tide of the game with a power play at the 17:39 mark. Of the three shots on net, none lit up the board as the Eagles advanced to the second period scoreless.

The ice changed in strength by the start of the third period, but did not change in action. At 2:40, dual minor penalties against Northeastern’s Mia Langlois and BC’s Molly Jordan changed the strength on the ice to 4-on-4.

Knoll took the chance to get past Callaway at 3:25, collecting a bouncing pass from Irving and stuffing home the rebound to make the game 4–0.

By 7:56, Pyne answered the call for the Eagles. Off a pass from Fess, Pyne swept past defender Abbey Marohn and moved Phillips out of position with a backhand shot, finally putting the Eagles on the board at 4–1.

The energy of the Eagles and the action on the ice only picked up from there.

At the 8:57 mark, Carter took to the box and gave BC a second chance on the power play. That advantage was heightened when Jules Constantinople joined Carter after a penalty for handling the puck. Now with 5-on-3 strength, Sammy Smigliani, Jordan, and Abby Newhook peppered Phillips with shots—none of which could find the back of the net. Despite tallying 12 shots, both BC advantages expired without a goal.

While BC was able to add a number next to its name earlier in the period, another response from the Huskies soon followed.

With just 1:07 left in the second period, Northeastern established a four-goal margin once again. Yovetich sent the puck through the layers from the point. The puck found Allie Lalonde crashing to the net for the rebound, furthering the home team’s lead 5–1.

BC had its last power play at the 2:59 mark, but the momentum was short-lived when the strength on the ice evened as Newhook took to the box for tripping.

Matters continued to get worse from there for BC. At the 7:27 mark, Annaka Mettler was ejected from the game by officials for a major penalty for slew footing. The move also cost the team a five-minute penalty on the ice. Caroline Goffredo served the time in the box for Mettler.

Northeastern was handed a non-releasable, five-minute power play that the Eagles successfully killed off.

Despite outshooting their rival 45 to 26 on Saturday, the Eagles couldn’t add to their single goal and the third period concluded scoreless for both sides.