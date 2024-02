Sexual Chocolate, Boston College’s all-men step team, performed for a sold-out crowd at their 25th Anniversary Big Show, titled “Total Chocolate Island,” in Robsham Theatre on Friday. The team’s president, Levi Ngabirano, led the group through a reality-TV-themed show, supported by a loud and receptive crowd.

Photo Credits:

Paul Criado / (Heights Staff)

Seho Lee / (Heights Staff)