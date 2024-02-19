Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Feb. 18

A month into second semester, we’ve reached the point where students are looking forward to two breaks: Spring Break and their break from dining hall dinners. Chicken and two sides gets old fast, and while BC Dining is trying its best to introduce new options, there’s only so much rice we can handle in a week. With threats to remove bottled drinks and never-ending lines during the 6 p.m. dinner rush, it’s safe to say that we could all use a few weeks away from the dining halls. All we can do now is hope that breakfast potatoes are awaiting us upon our return.