No. 1 Eagles Fall 14–11 to No. 3 Northwestern in 2023 National Championship Rematch

In Boston College lacrosse’s last matchup against Northwestern, the then–No. 3 Eagles lost the 2023 National Championship to the then–No. 1 Wildcats 18–6.

BC’s 2023 National Championship run marked its sixth-straight National Championship appearance, but the Eagles walked off the field with just as many trophies as it came into the affair with, thanks to the crushing defeat at the hands of the Wildcats.

In just their fifth game of the 2024 season the Eagles (5–1) had an early opportunity for revenge, but, just like in late May, Northwestern (4–1) downed BC, this time 14–11.

“It’s a great test for the girls,” BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. “It’s a great test for the program early in the season, you can learn a lot from, you know, both wins and losses. We knew coming in that Northwestern was going to give us an amazing game and that’s why we wanted them on our schedule so that we can learn and play at a high level against a really good team.”

In BC’s first loss of its 2024 campaign, the Wildcats capitalized off of BC turnovers and missed shots.

“I think we’ll work on ball security stuff and take care of the ball a little better,” Walker-Weinstein said. “I think we’ll work on the weaknesses. We’ll work on our strengths and hopefully be better next time.”

Northwestern took the lead early in the first quarter—a lead that the Wildcats never gave up—and with 7:52 left to play in the first frame, BC found itself in a three-goal hole.

It wasn’t until 8:51 into the first quarter that the Eagles scored their first goal of the matchup. Receiving a behind-the-net pass from Belle Smith, Kayla Martello faked her defender within the circle and fired a shot past Molly Laliberty into the right-hand corner of the Wildcats’ net.

After the goal, the BC superfans in attendance erupted. Despite the frigid temperatures and wind, the roars from the stands rang loud for every goal.

“This is an incredible atmosphere,” Walker-Weinstein said. “Boston always shows up for these big games. I love our home crowd. And I’m thankful for all of them to show up and support us. It’s always great to play in the city of Boston.”

Less than a minute after BC’s first goal, Martello launched another shot into the Wildcats’ net to make it 3–2—marking her fifteenth goal of the season.

But BC struggled to create more offensive success in the first quarter. The Wildcats, on the other hand, continued to dominate BC’s defense, potting seven goals on nine shots on goal, meanwhile, BC only had three.

The Eagles’ cut into the Wildcats’ lead by tallying three goals, while Northwestern put just one tally on the board. Entering halftime, the scoreboard read 8–5, and the Wildcats controlled much of the first 30 minutes.

During the second half, Northwestern extended its lead.

With 6:08 left to play in the third quarter, Northwestern held a five-goal lead over the Eagles, 11–6. But after Cassidy Weeks’ free-position goal with 5:01 left to play in the third frame to make it a four-goal game, a BC comeback did not seem out of the question.

But with 30 seconds left until the fourth quarter, after a clear, the Wildcats’ Madison Taylor fired the ball into the net—completing an unassisted goal and bringing Northwestern’s lead back to five goals.

And the Eagles continued to bring the pressure to Northwestern’s offense throughout the last 15 minutes of play, with three goals, but Northwestern tacked on two of its own to maintain its lead.

The Eagles potted their last goal of the game with just over a minute remaining when Rachel Clark quickly hammered a shot into the right-hand corner of the net, but it was too little, too late.

“I think I am proud of the resiliency,” Walker-Weinstein said. “They fought till the very end.”

Shea Dolce anchored the Eagles’ defense and tallied six saves for the Eagles, but it was not enough to contain the Wildcats, who downed BC once again.

“The goaltending was incredible,” Walker-Weinstein said. “I thought there was a lot of good on the draw. I think our girls conceptually follow the game plan, but I just think here and there, we need to sharpen up a little bit, and we’ll be back.”