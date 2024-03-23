Christian Mahogany Highlights BC’s 2024 Pro Day

Having over 20 NFL teams represented in one room might be daunting for some. But for Christian Mahogany, showcasing his skills at Boston College’s 2024 Pro Day was “no pressure at all.”

“I was prepared for the moment. Coaches, old former teammates got me prepared,” Mahogany, who received an invite to the 2024 NFL Combine last month, said.

The offensive lineman allowed no QB hits and no QB sacks during the 2023 season. On Tuesday’s Pro Day, held in Fish Field House, Mahogany did not test his metrics, but took part in position drills with former BC teammate and fellow offensive lineman Kyle Hergel.

“I’m excited,” he said. “I’m excited not just for myself but for my teammates, former teammates that are here as well and I’m excited to hear all of us called.”

The Mahogany-Hergel duo even held the pads for each other during hitting drills.

“It’s awesome,” Hergel said. “One last time in Fish Field House with Christian. Got to go out with all the guys around and, you know, Coach Applebaum was there, so that was pretty special.”

According to Mahogany, he and Hergel have been training together in Miami in preparation for the draft.

“Having a familiar face, a teammate, a guy you trust with information,” Mahogany said. “He sees you every day, he knows you, your family. So it was great having that.”

At the combine, Mahogany completed the 40-yard dash in 5.13 seconds and recorded a 32.5 inch vertical jump.

“I think my draft stock probably improved after this,” Mahogany said. “I’m not really worried where I go, what team I go to, I just wanna play at the end of the day. Wherever drafts me—they know what they’re gonna get. I know what they’re gonna get, so just keep doing what I can and just following the protocol.”

Although Hergel did not make an appearance at the combine, he did not fail to impress on Pro Day.

Hergel bench pressed the 225 lb. standard weight 30 times. When asked if he expected to be able to hit such a high number of reps, he seemed nonchalant.

“Yeah, I expected it,” he said.

Elijah Jones also appeared in BC’s Pro Day. He last played for the Eagles in the team’s November game at Syracuse. The cornerback recorded 25 tackles during his limited time with the Eagles in the 2023 season before disappearing from BC’s lineup.

Jones, a senior last season, appeared in April’s combine. His vertical jump measured at 42.5, the best of any cornerback. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds.

Defensive back John Pupel, who tallied a team second-highest 81 tackles last season for BC, also participated.

“BC did a great job preparing me,” Pupel said. “We actually did a mock pro day last spring, so I felt really prepared. It’s something I’ve done in this facility before, and it’s great to be back in Boston.”

Before transferring to BC before his senior year, Pupel played at Dartmouth.

“It was great being around Power 5 football and getting a chance to showcase my abilities on a little bit of a bigger stage,” Pupel said of the transfer.

Defensive lineman Khris Banks and tight end George Takacs, two players on BC’s 2023 roster, also took part in tests and drills. Graduated BC defensive backs Jason Maitre and Jaiden Woodbey, as well as three outside players, two from Assumption and one from Bentley, were also in attendance.

“It’s just surreal to say, yeah, I’m gonna get drafted, and I’m gonna do things that I said I was gonna do when I was 14 years old,” Mahogany said. “Cause you can say it all you want, it’s just you have to go out and really do it.”