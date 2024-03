Boston College men’s hockey defeated Boston University for the Hockey East championship for the 12th time in school history. The Eagles, led by captain Eamon Powell, faced the Terriers for the fourth time this season, and the second time in TD Garden. Freshman forward Will Smith scored four goals and propelled the Eagles to a 6-2 win on Saturday.

