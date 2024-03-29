BC Raises Cost of Attendance to $88,632 for 2024–25, 4.3 Percent Increase

Boston College has raised its annual cost of attendance to $88,632 for the 2024–25 academic year—a 4.3 percent increase from the 2023–24 academic year. The increase is the second largest hike in cost of attendance over the past 10 years, surpassed only by last year’s 5.8 percent increase of 5.8 percent.

BC’s cost of attendance includes tuition, mandatory fees for resident students, as well as room and board. Undergraduate tuition for the 2024–25 academic year is $69,400—a 4.5 percent increase from the current academic year.

“The Board of Trustees has set undergraduate tuition for the 2024-2025 academic year at $69,400, as part of a 4.3 percent increase in tuition, fees, room, and board, bringing the overall annual cost of attendance at Boston College to $88,632,” the University announced in a BC News release.

With this increase of cost will also come an increase in financial aid, according to the release. The BC Board of Trustees voted to increase “need-based undergraduate financial aid” by 6 percent to a total of $177 million.

“Boston College meets 100 percent of demonstrated need for all domestic students for all four years, and the average need-based financial aid package is projected to exceed $58,000 in 2024-2025,” the release reads.

Over 66 percent of BC undergraduates receive financial aid, according to the release.

BC ranked No. 51 in the U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Value Schools” 2024 rankings.

Despite the increase, BC’s cost of attendance trails those of neighboring institutions. For the 2024–25 academic year, the cost of attendance at Boston University and Tufts University both exceeded $90,000.

At the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, however, the next academic year’s cost of attendance is set at $85,960.

Many universities in the Boston area, including Harvard University and Northeastern University, have not yet released their tuition and fee rates for the 2024–25 academic year.