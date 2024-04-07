No. 4 Eagles Coast Past Clemson 16–4 on Senior Day

In Boston College lacrosse’s Class of 2024’s first season on the Heights, it won the program’s first national championship in 2021.

Three years, an ACC championship win, and two national championship losses later, the Class of 2024 is looking to end its collegiate careers by winning its second national championship in program history.

“This senior class brings so much legacy to BC lacrosse,” BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. “That was a hard task to do as freshmen because they won the national championship as freshmen, but somehow this group with all their personalities and all of their leaderships and their friendships and relationships, they brought our program to the next level.”

On their Sunday Senior Day matchup against Clemson, the No. 4 Eagles (12–2, 6–1 Atlantic Coast) defeated the Tigers 16–4 (9–5, 2–4).

“I’m proud of how all the seniors played,” Walker-Weinstein said. “I think they were composed and played at a really high level for the entire game. And I’m really proud of all of our seniors and putting together a day that we can really be proud of.”

BC’s offensive dominance started early. Less than three minutes into the matchup, the Eagles were already on the board.

Belle Smith received a pass from Rachel Clark and fired the ball past the Tigers’ Emily Lamparter and into Clemson’s cage, marking Smith’s 25th goal of the season.

“In order for your team to win, you need those people in the middle of the field,” Belle Smith said. “Everything I am doing from listening to my defenders and attackers, and my other middies is doing the best to be the best version of myself so that BC lacrosse can win another national championship.”

It didn’t take long for BC to get another goal.

Less than a minute later after the Eagles’ inaugural goal, a foul on Clemson’s Nakeeya McCardell allowed Clark to score her 50th goal of the season off a free-position shot.

Within the first frame, the Eagles scored six goals—five of which came from different scorers in Smith, Clark, Emma LoPinto, Ryan Smith, and Andrea Reynolds.

The Eagles’ defense kept up with their offense. Shea Dolce tallied seven saves in the first half alone, compared to the Tigers’ three.

Clemson didn’t score its first goal of the matchup until 9:11 remained in the second quarter. Then, 48 seconds later, the Tigers nailed another shot past Dolce.

But that would be Clemson’s last goal until the third frame, as the Tigers ended the matchup with four goals.

The Eagles ultimately concluded the first half with an eight-goal lead over Clemson, as the scoreboard at Alumni Stadium read 10–2.

“I loved the teamwork,” Walker-Weinstein said. “I love how we are sharing the ball. I love how our defense was our stabilizer today. I think that’s always a good thing when the defense is the stabilizer of the team.”

Less than 30 seconds into the third quarter, Martello scored again off a free-position shot. The Eagles’ success continued on both ends of the field, as BC tallied three more goals in the quarter and limited Clemson to just one.

BC ended its scoring with a Belle Smith goal with 2:49 left to play in the final frame, bringing BC a 16–4 victory.

Walker-Weinstein credited both sides of the ball for the win.

“I think some of the defensive stops, the saves, but also the ground balls, the eight-meter, some of the transitions, and sharing the ball on offense are some things I am really proud of,” Walker-Weinstein said.

With the remaining two regular season games and postseason still to come, Martello described her team’s goals.

“Win everything,” Martello said. “We want to end our year with a bang. We call it bookending because we started with [the national championship]. We want to end with winning the ACC championship and the national championship.”