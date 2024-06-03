Boston Police Arrested a Boston College Senior a Week Before Graduation. Whether He Can Graduate Remains Unclear.

Boston Police arrested a Boston College senior who allegedly stole around $47,000 worth of merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue, his place of work.

Justin Smith, MCAS ’24, was arrested on May 13, just a week before BC’s commencement and graduation.

Smith did not respond to a request for comment before publishing.

According to investigators, Smith stole 13 handbags and two wallets from Saks Fifth Avenue at the Prudential Center in Boston on the 13th, which a report by the Boston Police Department says was worth about $25,125.

“Loss Prevention Staff followed the suspect as he was trying to pass the items to a motor vehicle on Ring Road,” the report reads. “Loss Prevention staff stopped the suspect, and brought him back to the store.”

After further investigation, police reported Smith also stole $22,530 worth of goods the day prior—including 11 handbags and another three wallets, investigators said. Smith allegedly handed the items to an unknown female driver.

Although BC is aware of Smith’s charges, University Spokesman Jack Dunn declined to comment on whether the arrest had any implications for Smith’s ability to graduate.

Smith did not walk in the MCAS diploma ceremony on May 20. He pleaded not guilty to his charge of larceny on May 15.

According to the report, Smith was allowed to return to his hometown of Birmingham, Ala., but must return to Boston for a pretrial hearing on July 26.