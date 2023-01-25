The Latest: Dec. 5, 2022
Read about a new financial aid fund serving School of Theology and Ministry Students, an accident-prone intersection in Newton, the volleyball team’s record-breaking win, a newly announced public health major, and more.
Nov. 21, 2022
Read about a group of student-athletes fighting for change, a junior’s non-profit that provides chemotherapy relief boxes, students’ struggles navigating BC Dining with dietary restrictions, a dance showcase, and more.
Nov. 14, 2022
Read about a student’s encounter with a bug in her BC Dining meal, BC football’s upset win over then-No. 17 NC State, a student who took the summer to bike across the United States, a pastor preaching inclusive Christianity, and more.
Nov. 7, 2022
Read about graduate students protesting for better working conditions, a BC graduate’s experience donating bone marrow, an a capella show benefiting a non-profit preschool, what lies ahead for BC’s basketball teams this season, and more.
Oct. 31, 2022
Read about club leaders’ calls for BC to divest from fossil fuels, the Boston College Police Department’s participation in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Sexual Chocolate’s Rookie Showcase, BC football’s loss to Connecticut, and more.