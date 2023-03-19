Why should I apply to HIP?

“HIP was a great way to learn the ins and outs of the Heights, while also making some great friends along the way. My mentor and I became very good friends and I still continue to learn from her everyday!” — Maddy Romance, managing editor

“The HIP program is a great way to get to know other freshmen and become involved on campus. Join The Heights to have an impact in your community and make some of your best friends along the way.” — Lauren Wittenmyer, deputy managing editor

“Reach new heights with HIP—the program will inspire you to challenge yourself, pursue what you’re passionate about, and most importantly, make memories and form friendships that will define your first semester at Boston College.” — Maggie DiPatri, digital director

“I was assigned my first article to write for The Heights when my mentor brought me to the newsroom. Without HIP, I wouldn’t have known how to get started or become an editor. Plus, I met my current roommate, who is now the associate sports editor, through HIP!” — Owen Fahy, editor-in-chief