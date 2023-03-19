Join The Heights

Be a part of the student newspaper of record at Boston College, independent since 1970.
Established in 1919 as Boston College’s student newspaper, The Heights has been both editorially and financially independent from the University since 1970. The Heights serves the students, faculty, and staff of the Boston College community, as well as our neighbors in Chestnut Hill, Newton, and the Allston-Brighton area.
It was founded with one goal: a Greater Boston College.
What we do
Heights editors and reporters have told stories about a BC track star breaking a world record in 1920, the first class of nurses graduating in 1949, the University’s decision to allow women to enroll in 1970, and Doug Flutie winning the Heisman in 1984. More recently, The Heights has reported on the history of the LGBTQ+ community at BC, student activism in response to racism on campus, and the closing of Boston College’s campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Our past work has been recognized by:
Join us in writing the first draft of Boston College’s history.
Anyone can write for The Heights, regardless of experience. Many of our current editors had no journalism experience before joining The Heights.
Several levels of involvement are available to newcomers:
Apply to be a staff writer:
As a staff writer for The Heights, you will be responsible for writing one article per week for a given section—with the exception of the magazine section, for which you will be asked to write one article every two weeks—to be published online and sometimes in the Heights e-edition. You will also be expected to attend weekly section meetings.
Please submit this application by 11:59 p.m. EST on Jan. 16, 2023.
Apply HERE.
Apply to be a columnist:
As a columnist for The Heights, you will be responsible for writing an opinions column every two weeks on a topic of your choosing. You will be expected to meet regularly with the opinions editor and will be published online and sometimes in the Heights e-edition. As a staffer, you will gain valuable experience in contributing regularly to an award-winning student newspaper. We’re looking for columnists who have specific interests they would like to write about. Your topic can range from politics to pickles, but the more passionate you are the better! We are also looking for a freshman experience columnist.
Please submit this application by 11:59 p.m. EST on Jan. 16, 2023.
Apply HERE.
Be a Heights contributor
Anyone can contribute to The Heights—no application necessary! Email the editor to be added to a section’s listserv, and learn about opportunities for stories. To pick up a story or an event, attend the weekly meeting for the section you wish to contribute to or email the appropriate editor.
News: Sofia Laboy
[email protected]
Sports: Graham Dietz
[email protected]
Arts: Josie McNeill
[email protected]
Magazine: Erin Flaherty
[email protected]
Newton: Connor Siemien
[email protected]
Photo: Nicole Vagra
[email protected]
Apply to join the Heights Introduction Program
The Heights Introduction Program (HIP) is a mentorship program for freshmen and sophomores, designed to introduce participants to The Heights and how it works. Freshmen and sophomores interested in the following are encouraged to apply:
- Writing
- Photography/Multimedia
- Graphics and Layout
- Advertising and Fundraising
- Web Design
- Social Media
Mentees are paired with a current Heights editor and participate in weekly programming designed to train participants to be future Heights editors and reporters. HIP participants get the following perks:
- One-on-one attention and help with interviewing, reporting, and editing with a current editor
- Opportunity to meet other freshmen and sophomores interested in journalism
- Professional journalism training from Boston-area journalists and Heights alumni
Applications for HIP are now open, and close on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at midnight.
Apply HERE.
Why should I apply to HIP?
“HIP was a great way to learn the ins and outs of the Heights, while also making some great friends along the way. My mentor and I became very good friends and I still continue to learn from her everyday!” — Maddy Romance, managing editor
“The HIP program is a great way to get to know other freshmen and become involved on campus. Join The Heights to have an impact in your community and make some of your best friends along the way.” — Lauren Wittenmyer, deputy managing editor
“Reach new heights with HIP—the program will inspire you to challenge yourself, pursue what you’re passionate about, and most importantly, make memories and form friendships that will define your first semester at Boston College.” — Maggie DiPatri, digital director
“I was assigned my first article to write for The Heights when my mentor brought me to the newsroom. Without HIP, I wouldn’t have known how to get started or become an editor. Plus, I met my current roommate, who is now the associate sports editor, through HIP!” — Owen Fahy, editor-in-chief
What will I do as a HIP?
You will be paired with a mentor, who will show you the ropes of The Heights and Boston College. You’ll meet with your mentor at least once a week, whether it be over Zoom or at a socially-distanced meet outside.
You’ll attend weekly meetings where you’ll learn about how to hone your craft, whether it be writing, photography, business, and more!
You’ll be introduced to other freshmen and sophomores who are interested in student media! Many Heights editors have met their closest friends and roommates through HIP.
How long does HIP last?
HIP begins mid-September and runs until the end of November, when we hold our editor elections. Learn more about editor elections in our FAQ at the bottom of the page.
Where Heights editors and reporters have gone to work
Frequently Asked Questions
I don’t have any journalism experience. Can I still get involved with The Heights?
Yes! Anyone is welcome to join. All can be contributors, who do not have any commitment to writing, but can pick up stories when they are free. If you’re looking for a larger commitment, consider applying to become a staff writer. Freshmen and sophomores can apply to the Heights Introduction Program, which pairs participants with a current Heights editor as a mentor.
How do I become an editor?
Editors are selected by the current board during elections in November. HIP is a great way to learn about The Heights and eventually run for the board. Freshmen, sophomores, and juniors can run for the board, and terms last from January to December.
I don’t write, but I’m interested in getting involved. Are there any jobs for non-writers?
Absolutely! As an independent media organization, The Heights has a fully student-run business side. Account managers sell ads and help with fundraising. The Heights also has a robust creative team, where you can get involved photography, multimedia, graphics, social media, and web design.
I have a question that isn’t answered here. What can I do?
Email Erin Shannon at [email protected].