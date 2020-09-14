★★★☆☆

What do comic strips and systemic racism have in common? At first glance, probably not much. But it’s these two subjects that take center stage in Hulu’s newest comedy, Woke. The eight-episode series premiered on the streaming platform on Wednesday, and it feels strangely relevant to the conversations around race that the country has been experiencing in the past few months.

Woke stars Lamorne Morris (of New Girl fame) as Keef Knight, a Black cartoon artist living in San Francisco. The show is based on and co-written by cartoonist Keith Knight, a Massachusetts native most famous for his comic strip The K Chronicles. Keef is meant to be “a younger, more naïve version of [Knight],” according to a Vulture interview with the cartoonist.

The first episode of Woke introduces Keef as a character whose life is about to change for the better. His comic strip, called Toast and Butter, features quips and placid jokes between the two grocery items, and it is blowing up in the Bay Area.

At its core, Keef’s work is meant to be lighthearted and simple. When a writer named Ayana (former SNL cast member Sasheer Zamata) meets Keef and praises his use of cartoons to talk about racial and social justice, Keef quickly shuts her down, saying “Why is it that it’s people of color that always have to stand for something, you know, say something in our work? I’m just a cartoonist!”

But, as the show’s title suggests, Keef quickly becomes “woke” to the racism around him after an encounter with police. While putting up flyers with a stapler, five officers train their guns on him and tackle him to the ground, mistaking Keef for another Black suspect. He tries to shake it off, but suddenly Keef starts seeing inanimate objects around him come to life like 3-D cartoons, calling Keef to action—his marker (voiced by J.B. Smoove) tells him to start creating cartoons about systemic racism.

What ensues is a series of events that are equal parts hilarious and concerning, as Keef tries to pick up the pieces after the traumatic incident. Watching Keef get screamed at in a bodega by cartoon malt liquor bottles (voiced by Nicole Byer and Eddie Griffin) is a perfect encapsulation of the goofy humor that Morris can articulate so well. It’s these moments of comedic relief that break up the more serious plotline—moments where Keef is racially profiled, blacklisted from his job, broke, and more.