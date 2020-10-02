Infection Data Forces BC to Restrict Guest Policy, Administration Says

Boston College is restricting its guest policy in University residence halls beginning Friday, according to a Wednesday email from Executive Vice President Michael Lochhead and Director of University Health Services Doug Comeau. The decision, the email said, is based on BC’s infection data and a desire to limit the spread of the coronavirus on campus.

Under the revised guest policy, students living in traditional single, double, triple, and quad rooms will be permitted one guest, while students in suites and apartments will be allowed two guests at a time.

This is a decrease from the rules outlined in BC’s Housing Addendum, which said students would be allowed one guest for each resident currently in the room. The addendum stipulated, though, that policies and rules may change during the semester.

The University had performed 2,303 undergraduate tests with five positives this week at the time of the announcement.

Since the announcement, the University has reported one more undergraduate case out of 1,543 tests, putting the undergraduate positivity rate for the week at .16 percent, the lowest rate the University has reported since classes began.

There were 44 undergraduates in isolation as of Thursday—with 16 in isolation housing and 28 recovering at home—and 127 undergraduates have recovered.

The email also requested that students wear masks in their common rooms and that students not travel during the upcoming Columbus Day weekend, reminding students to follow the Massachusetts State travel guidelines if they must travel unexpectedly.

A petition urging BC to exempt seniors from the new guest policy has garnered nearly 2,000 signatures at the time of publication. The petition argues that the change is unfair because seniors have been abiding by social distancing restrictions, and it represents a change from the housing addendum students signed prior to the semester.

“Our senior year is already ruined with the strict rules instated by BC, and now that we have finally adjusted we are blindsided with this new policy,” the petition reads. “… Unless the policy reverts back to its already strict state, seniors will move off campus in mass exodus next semester so that we can socialize in adherence with state laws.”

The email from Lochhead and Comeau noted that no seniors are currently in isolation, which the petition cited as evidence that the Class of 2021 has been responsible with social distancing. The email did not say how many of the undergraduates who have recovered from COVID-19 were seniors.

Two students also began an email campaign to administrators arguing that the restrictions are too stringent given current infection data and accusing the University of acting without sympathy. The campaign is addressed toward Lochhead, Associate Vice President of University Communications Jack Dunn, and the Office of Provost and Dean of Faculties David Quigley.

“We find the new guest policy stating that suites/apartments are only allowed two guests at a time to be unfair and callous,” the email to administrators reads. “… If there was a severe uptick in the positivity rate, we would be more understanding of these new guidelines. While the main goal is to keep Boston College students safe, it does not make sense to simply change the guest policy without also increasing testing or moving more classes online.

