“The one thing I promise my team is that I’ll have their back no matter what,” Hafley said about his frustration with UNC’s reaction.

“We take that personally,” Brandon Barlow said after the game. “If one of our guys goes down, and the other team is cheering, that’s just fuel to the fire. … We see stuff like that, and we stick up together as a team.”

The second quarter told a very different scoring story, as the Eagles outscored UNC 13-7. Boumerhi hit his second field goal of the night, and the kickoff bounced as UNC’s returner called for a fair catch. Confusion among the referees meant UNC began its drive at its own four-yard line.

On the Tar Heels’ second play of that drive, Jahmin Muse hit Howell’s hand as he threw, allowing Brandon Sebastian to go up for the interception. The corner—a position for which an interception is rare—returned the ball for five yards, and BC had first-and-goal at the five-yard line.

David Bailey added another touchdown to his resume, but this time, it came in the form of his first career receiving score. Bailey now has at least one rushing, one passing, and one receiving touchdown in his career.

UNC scored seven more points before the half on a 41-yard reception for Javonte Williams. On the scoring play, officials deliberated over whether or not Howell was past the line of scrimmage when he threw, but eventually the call stood. What they missed, however, was an illegal receiver downfield as one Tar Heel lineman nearly negated the score.

For the second straight week, Jurkovec showed off his accuracy when BC needed it most. Down 21-13 with one minute on the clock, the Eagles took over on their own 25-yard line. BC charged down the field on the heels of Jurkovec’s six completions, including five straight to put BC on the 13-yard line. That drive set up Boumerhi to end the half with a 30-yard field goal and send BC to the locker room down by less than one score.

To open the second half, UNC came out swinging. The Tar Heels looked as though they were in scoring position before Max Roberts strip sacked Howell for a 14-yard loss, and UNC had to punt from BC’s 49-yard line. UNC came away from the third quarter with just three points, and the Tar Heels held BC’s offense to none.

But BC gave UNC plenty of opportunities to score more in the third quarter. In three straight plays, BC’s defense was flagged for 15-yard penalties: Isaiah McDuffie for pass interference, then McDuffie again for unsportsmanlike conduct, and finally Roberts for unnecessary roughness.

The final quarter saw BC fight for every opportunity, but ultimately, the goal-line interception on the two-point conversion sealed BC’s first loss of the year. Even with a tick in the L column, BC players still have plenty of optimism.

“There’s never any doubt,” Long said after the game. “Until the clock hits zero, we’re not going to doubt ourselves. I love all of these guys, and I have faith in every single one of them.”



“We can play with anybody in this conference,” Jurkovec said. “I’m very excited for our future. I love the way that we fought. We will never stop fighting.”

Featured Images by Jess Rivilis / Heights Editor