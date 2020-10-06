“I think it comes down to fundamentals and technique,” Hafley said in his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “You know, people might watch us and say we’re not doing a whole lot of things schematically. We believe on defense, you win by playing with great fundamentals and technique, whether it’s your eyes, your feet, your hands, getting on blocks, or tackling.”

Hafley also has a couple of standouts on the field to thank for that change as well. Marcus Valdez and Max Richardson, two of this year’s captains, have each stepped into big roles on the defense this year, and they’ve been working with the team to create a more cohesive unit.

“We’re going to focus on ourselves more than them all the time,” Valdez said on Tuesday. “So we’re always working on our techniques, and it’s going to be a big fundamental game.”

Through three games, the redshirt junior defensive end has already made major contributions to the team, notching 13 tackles (three for loss), two sacks, and a fumble recovery.

He’s part of a defensive line unit with plenty of individual experience, but limited playing time all together. BC’s front four now includes two very recent transfers: Luc Bequette and Max Robinson. The two have already shown their strength and skill through the first few games.

“They’ve made an impact already in the first couple of weeks they were here, so they’re going to be huge factors,” Valdez said. “It’s all love, you know. We’re getting better, and they’re going to help us big time.”

Pitt’s offensive and defensive lines, on the other hand, are formidable opponents thanks to their cohesion as a group, and Hafley and his squad will have to adjust accordingly.

In addition to the strength of its trench units, Pitt has recorded 128 points in its first four games, 77 of which came in the red zone. As a result, Hafley said this week’s contest will come down to red zone efficiency on both sides of the ball.

“I’m just hoping that the further the season goes, the more experience we get, [red zone performance] will tighten up, and we’ll make the plays that are there,” Hafley said. “On offense and defense, that’s where everything happens so fast, where you’ve got to really be on it.”

