BC Reports One New Case of COVID-19 So Far This Week

Boston College’s COVID-19 undergraduate positivity rate for the week stands at .07 percent as of the Tuesday update of the COVID-19 dashboard. One undergraduate has tested positive out of 1,366 undergraduate tests this week.

The University also reported one additional undergraduate case out of 186 tests from last week in the Tuesday update. The weekly undergraduate positivity rate for last week remains at .29 percent.

Director of University Health Services Doug Comeau told The Heights on Thursday that BC was testing all students last week following the holiday weekend. The University now reports that it conducted 8,171 undergraduate tests last week.

Senior Associate Director of University Communications Ed Hayward did not respond to emailed questions from The Heights asking whether the University ended up testing every undergraduate last week and how many undergraduates returned to campus this semester.

BC conducted 2,817 more undergraduate tests last week than the previous week, and 247 fewer non-undergraduate tests.

With Thanksgiving five weeks away, the University announced on Monday that it will be giving students the option to either stay in Massachusetts and finish the semester at BC or leave the Commonwealth for Thanksgiving and finish the semester remotely. BC will also be testing all undergraduates the week of Nov. 16, prior to Thanksgiving travel.

BC sent out a poll last week among undergraduates asking for students’ preferences on the University’s post-Thanksgiving schedule. Hayward has not responded to two inquiries from The Heights asking what the results of the poll were.

BC reported that 27 undergraduates were in isolation as of Tuesday—with 20 in isolation housing and seven isolating at home—and that 185 undergraduates had recovered.

The University reported that it had conducted 63,847 total tests, with 219 total positive cases, through Monday. These numbers include 45,504 undergraduate tests, with 212 undergraduate cases.

