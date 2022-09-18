Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Sept. 18

Best known for his song “iSpy,” Kyle is getting more attention from BC students after CAB announced he will perform at Stokes Set on Sept. 24. Even though he has an average-sized discography, the few students who knew who he was prior to the announcement are worried about getting flashbacks to 2016—hearing “iSpy” for the hundredth time. At the expense of missing out on one of the summer’s last hurrahs, it might be worth it to save the $17.50 and avoid reliving the haunting memories of Musical.ly and purple braces that defined many of our awkward tweenage stages.