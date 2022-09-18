Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of Sept. 18

Thumbs Up:
- The Return of TUTD
- At the end of last semester, we collectively shed a tear for the summer-long pause of Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down. And man, goodbyes are the worst. But now it’s the start of the new semester, so we can finally say “Out with the down and in with the up!” because this beloved tradition has returned to the Heights. Stay tuned, Eagles—we’ve got more irrelevant commentary coming your way on topics ranging from why library doors are so heavy to the simple bliss of autumn days on the Quad. Ah, it feels good to be back.
- New Year, New Housing
- In the theme of fresh starts, it’s only appropriate to celebrate a new era of housing. For many of us, this new semester brings big change—transitions from Newton to Walsh or Roncastle to an off-campus house are an opportunity to reinvent ourselves. New dorm decor, roommate drama, and routes to classes are undoubtedly exciting to the average Eagle. So buy that Taylor Swift poster, get that Boston College Football tapestry, and maybe even tape that 8.5 x 11 Gibby print on your bathroom wall. New housing is a time for new experimentation!
Thumbs Down:
- Kyle for Stokes Set
- Best known for his song “iSpy,” Kyle is getting more attention from BC students after CAB announced he will perform at Stokes Set on Sept. 24. Even though he has an average-sized discography, the few students who knew who he was prior to the announcement are worried about getting flashbacks to 2016—hearing “iSpy” for the hundredth time. At the expense of missing out on one of the summer’s last hurrahs, it might be worth it to save the $17.50 and avoid reliving the haunting memories of Musical.ly and purple braces that defined many of our awkward tweenage stages.
- The Red Sox Losing
- While there’s nothing quite like the adrenaline rush that comes along when a “Student 9s” text lights up your lock screen, the high is always brought back down by the inevitable Red Sox loss. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or you just dragged your friends to Fenway Park to add a sporty vibe to your Instagram photo dump, the biggest W of the night will be finishing that dreamy, soft-serve ice cream cone before the score gets too brutal.