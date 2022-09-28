Former Tenant Arraigned in Court After Newtonville Man Found Dead, Official Says

Newton resident Xiu Fang Ke was arraigned in Newton District Court Wednesday after a 65-year-old man was found dead in his Newtonville home Tuesday, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Police found Leonard Garber wrapped in a curtain and pressed under construction materials and other heavy items at his Mt. Vernon Terrace home at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Ryan said at a press conference.

Police determined that 43-year-old Ke, a former tenant of Garber, had allegedly stolen over $40,000 from Garber through forged checks, Ryan said.

Garber confronted Ke about the theft sometime between last Thursday and Sunday, according to the district attorney. Ke then allegedly struck and killed Garber, Ryan said.

Family reported Garber missing on Monday evening.

Officials saw an individual identified as Ke enter and exit Garber’s home multiple times in the days prior to Tuesday in surveillance camera footage, according to Ryan.

Police had previously visited the home on Monday when Garber was first reported missing but did not locate him. They visited again early Tuesday before finding Garber’s body in the afternoon, the district attorney said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the body appeared to be hidden and left in the front hallway of the home for several days, Ryan said.

Police arrested Ke Wednesday morning without incident, according to Ryan.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said the hearts and prayers of the people of Newton are with Garber’s family.

“Mr. Garber was a member of our community,” Fuller said at the Wednesday press conference. “He attended synagogue here. He had friends and neighbors who knew him and cared about him.”

