Eagles End Scoring Drought, Defeat Syracuse For First Conference Win￼

Twenty-five days. Coming into Thursday evening’s match, that was the number of days since Boston College women’s soccer had last scored a goal.

But BC (5–5–3, 1–4–0 Atlantic Coast) put a halt to that streak during Thursday’s match against Syracuse (8–5–0, 1–4–0), defeating the Orange 1–0. The victory marked the end of a six-match winless skid, albeit against some of the top teams in the conference.

“We were playing against four of the best teams in the country the last few games, and we knew we were going to be defending a lot, so I think it was good to know going into this game that we were going to get some chances,” BC head coach Jason Lowe said.

The Orange were the quicker team in the early stages, pressing heavily and winning the majority of 50-50 balls. The Eagles looked a step behind and they were noticeably uncomfortable, giving away possession far too frequently in their defensive half.

“Our strategy was to keep the ball over time,” Lowe said. “We knew that they were going to press early, but if we maintained the ball and made them chase, they were going to wear down.”

This pressure and energy translated into lots of possession time and scoring opportunities for Syracuse, who focused its attack on testing BC’s back line through the air. Orange center backs Grace Gillard and Jenna Tivnan were at the center of this effort, creating many chances for their forwards, including one for Erin Flurey, who sent a shot just wide of the target.

But in the 24th minute, the momentum shifted. Eagles’ forward Andi Barth lofted a harmless ball towards the goal that was initially handled by Syracuse goalkeeper Shea Vanderbosch until the freshman inexplicably lost control of the ball. The ball fell directly to the feet of Claire Mensi in a fluke-like manner, who tapped it in to put BC ahead 1–0, snapping the Eagles’ four-match goalless streak.

“Claire was fantastic being in the right spot when we had the opportunity there,” Lowe said.

The goal gave the Eagles a jolt of energy they had been lacking, but Syracuse kept its foot on the pedal. The Orange had several dangerous corner kicks in the closing 15 minutes of the half, one of which generated a shot that sailed just wide of the post.

The Eagles had many opportunities to extend their lead in the second half. Midfielder Riley Kerber, who entered the match off of the bench, created many scoring threats off of a few crisp combination plays in the attacking third. This sustained pressure culminated in the 60th minute with a Sonia Walk shot from the center of the 18-yard box that floated just above the crossbar.

“She’s come a long way,” Lowe said of Kerber. “I think she wants to make an impact in every game, and she’s got a really bright future for us.”

The teams traded chances in the final 20 minutes of the match, and the intensity ratcheted up. Despite a flurry of Syracuse counterattacks, the Eagles continued to maintain control of play.

“We were the fresher team, and we were able to dominate [those] stretches of the game,” Lowe said.

Ultimately, BC was able to hold off the Orange to earn the crucial victory. It’s a performance that should steady the ship for the Eagles as they proceed into the less difficult portion of the ACC slate.

“Our league has a way of leveling things out, and our schedule was hard on the front end. [For] some other schools, it’s going to be really hard on the back end, and we just gotta keep grinding for points,” Lowe said. “Three points out of every game is huge.”