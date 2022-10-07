Eagles Shutout by Quinnipiac in First Game of Greg Brown Era

The opening night of the Boston College men’s hockey season is always one of Kelley Rink’s most-attended events. Five thousand six hundred and eight fans were in attendance in BC’s matchup against Quinnipiac on Friday night.

But despite an energetic home crowd atmosphere, the Eagles (0–1) dropped the first game of the Greg Brown era, failing to generate offense in a 4–0 shutout loss to the No. 6 Bobcats (1–0).

Quinnipiac dominated play to start Friday’s game. Each Quinnipiac line dominated its opening shifts, and the Bobcats drew a penalty. Cade Alami was sent to the box, and just after he took his seat, the Bobcats were up 1–0 off a goal from Zach Metsa.

After Alami went to the box, Quinnipiac won the ensuing faceoff, and the puck fell right to Metsa. He fired a one-timer past BC goaltender Mitch Benson to put the Bobcats ahead just over three minutes into Brown’s debut.

The Bobcats kept up their pressure following the goal, and Quinnipiac’s Collin Graff took a shot just over a minute after Metsa’s goal, but the Eagles were bailed out by the right post to keep it a one-goal game.

The Eagles found themselves shorthanded yet again with 7:20 remaining in the opening frame, but a Quinnipiac penalty on the man advantage quickly erased the Bobcats’ power play. The following four-on-four play seemed to wake the Eagles up.

Notre Dame graduate transfer Cam Burke and Lukas Gustafsson both took point-blank shots on breakaways, but Quinnipiac goaltender Yaniv Perets denied both shots. Despite both shots being denied, the Eagles began to find more offensive opportunities, and ended the first period outshooting Quinnipiac 8–5.

The Eagles’ momentum from the end of the first period continued into the second period. BC missed a number of scoring chances early in the frame, and Trevor Kuntar took a shot that hit the post in the Eagles’ lone power play of the period.

With 7:12 left in the period, Quinnipiac doubled its lead. Charles-Alexis Legault took a shot in traffic that beat Benson’s high stick side.

Quinnipiac ran away with things in the third period.

“I thought for the first two periods, we did a nice job,” Brown said. “In the third period, they just wore us down.”

The Bobcats extended its lead halfway through the frame when Michael Lombardi’s wrist shot from the right faceoff circle squeaked past Benson and trickled into the net.

“When they got the third goal, we really started to try to do too much and that just feeds into their game plan,” Brown said. “We actually spent more time in our zone after that.”

Just 61 seconds later, Quinnipiac added its fourth and final goal of the night. Ethan de Jong rifled a shot past Benson’s glove and into the top corner of the net. The Bobcats outshot BC 30–19 on the game.

“We passed up a few opportunities,” Brown said. “When you’re playing good goalies, you’ve got to get a little bit of volume on him. We didn’t quite get enough traffic in front. When a quality goalie can see the puck, they’re really tough to beat.”

Despite the outcome, Brown said he still believes the Eagles have made progress as a team up to this point in the season.

“We knew it would be tough, but I’m just pleased that we’ve got much better,” he said. “We made strides from early September to last week and from last week to this week. It’s been going in the right direction.”