Cargill Earns First Career Goal in BC’s 2–0 Shutout of NC State

As he drove toward the box and beat his defender, all signs were pointing towards Boston College men’s soccer midfielder Camilo Ponce scoring the first goal of the night. That is, until he suddenly crossed the ball to freshman Ted Cargill, flying in from the left wing, who easily laid it in the back of the net.

Cargill’s first career goal was critical for BC (3–4–3, 1–3–1 Atlantic Coast) who earned its first win in seven games on Friday, defeating NC State (4–5–1, 1–4–0) 2–0.

From the start of the game, it was clear that BC was in control. After nearly scoring but hitting the crossbar 1:04 into the match, the Eagles’ confidence grew, giving them the upper hand.

After their early chance, the Eagles sped up the pace of the game and pushed the ball up the field aggressively. While BC played quickly, it managed to pull back and slow things down when needed.

“We started the game really fast, hit the crossbar and so that gave us energy right away,” BC head coach Bob Thompson said. “I think that was the best thing about tonight.

The Eagles’ defense seemed to rebound from their previous two losses and played aggressively, cutting off shots and keeping the ball away from the box.

Although BC only outshot the Wolfpack by two goals in the first half, the Eagles spent more time on offense and were able to pressure NC State’s defense more than the Wolfpack pressured them. The Eagles’ persistence gave BC four corners, which were effective in wearing down the Wolfpack’s defense even more.

When Cargill found the back of the net 27 minutes into play, the Eagles became even more energized.

“We have been working a lot just on building the attacking chemistry,” Thompson said. “But to some degree, it’s just it either clicks or it doesn’t, and tonight, it just seemed to click.”

BC’s goal seemed to wake the Wolfpack up and NC State began to match BC’s intensity and hunger to score.

As both teams stepped onto the field for the second half their intensity remained and

the game shifted toward being less one-sided in favor of the Eagles.

With both teams now fighting for control, the pace of the game turned frantic. Balls were fired toward both nets in the hope that someone would outrun the defense and secure an open shot.

This frantic play ultimately turned in favor of the Eagles when the ball slipped through NC State’s defense and goalkeeper, Lucas Hatsios was left to defend the net by himself, as Cargill looked to score his second goal. Rather than sit back and wait for the shot, Hatsios ran to meet the ball, slamming into Cargill and earning a yellow card in the process.

Though Cargill was not able to capitalize on this penalty kick, it granted the Eagles their only corner of the half. Determined to make it count, BC senior Stefan Sigurdarson made contact with the ball and brought the score up to 2–0 with less than seven minutes remaining in the game.