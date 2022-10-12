Eagles Tally Six Goals, Dominate Northeastern To Snap Three-Game Losing Streak￼￼￼￼￼

Entering Wednesday’s game against Northeastern, BC field hockey was averaging 5.66 penalty corners per game.

But things took a turn for the better. The No.19 ranked Eagles registered seven penalty corners in just the first quarter.

At the half BC had 11, good for the Eagles’ (6–7, 2–2 Atlantic Coast) second-most penalty corners they’ve had in a full game this season. BC cruised by the Huskies (2–10, 1–0 Colonial Athletic) en route to a 6–2 victory, snapping the Eagles three-game losing streak.

“I think just [for] building the confidence a little bit,” head coach Kelly Doton said. “We needed to come out and make sure we’re performing…It’s important to get some momentum heading into the ACC tournament [in three weeks].”

By the time the buzzer sounded, BC had totaled 16 penalty corners, good for its most in a single game all season, and four more than the 12 they notched against UAlbany on October 2.

Peyton Hale led the way for the Eagles, finishing with one goal and two assists while causing mayhem for Northeastern’s defenders.

Both of BC’s first-quarter goals came off penalty corners. Hale struck first just four minutes into the game to put the Eagles up 1–0. BC’s goals leader followed up an initially blocked shot by firing one past the Huskies’ goalkeeper Joanna Kennedy, who made her return to the Heights as a graduate student after spending four years as an Eagle.

The Huskies wouldn’t stay quiet, though. They responded with two consecutive goals, one from Kate Blaisdell and the other from Mak Graves. Both of Northeastern’s goals came off of penalty corners as well.

Hale saw another good look off a penalty corner but her shot was deflected. Freshman Mia Garber was able to swoop in and knock the ball into the net to tie the game back up for BC.

“I think just the forward movement in general and as a team—you know, putting six up against an opponent—is really critical,” Doton said.

The Eagles kept their foot on the pedal in the second quarter, totaling seven shots to Northeastern’s zero. With less than three minutes into the quarter, BC was finally able to convert on a shot from Kendall Hanlon who notched the first collegiate goal of her career.

To nobody’s surprise, Hanlon’s goal came off a penalty corner, giving the Eagles a 3–2 lead heading into halftime.

“When we get inside our attacking 25’ we talk about outcomes,” Doton said. “Whether that’s a goal, shot, or a corner. So they [BC] did a really good job making sure they found some fouls and scored some.”

The Eagles once again executed another penalty corner to perfection, with Hale setting up Garber for a diving shot, giving BC its fourth goal of the day.

Gabers’ goal gave the Eagles a ten shots-on-goal advantage at 13–3.

Sarah Johnson sealed the go-ahead lead–finally breaking the Eagles’ dry spell–with a back-hand shot on a non-penalty corner play, making it 5–2 in BC’s favor in the third quarter.

By the end of the game, the Huskies had only five shots on goal compared to the Eagles’ 18. BC’s offensive dominance left Northeastern hapless in its offensive corner as the Huskies didn’t see any legitimate scoring chances past the first quarter.

Eva Kluskens finished it off for BC scoring its sixth goal of the game, the most goals the Eagles have scored in a game this season. Their second most came when BC totaled five goals in a win against Providence on opening day.

BC’s 16 penalty corners were the most it’s had since 2019 when the Eagles had 19 against Fairfield during a triple-overtime loss. The Eagles’ flurry of penalty corners Wednesday didn’t just happen by accident. Doton and her coaching staff have been emphasizing this type of control to their players.

“If we get trapped down on the baseline and there’s not going to be a goal-scoring opportunity,” Doton said, “from that, we’re trying to tell them [BC] to get a corner because that will contribute to the goal-scoring opportunity.”