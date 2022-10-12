Weekly Roundup: Women’s Tennis Earns Program First, Rowing Opens Season, and Swim and Dive Earn Mixed Results in Back-to-Back Tri-Meets

Women’s Tennis

Boston College women’s tennis’ No. 1 doubles pair of Laura Lopez and Marice Aguiar defeated Tennessee’s Rebeka Mertena and Esther Adeshina in straight sets at the All-American Doubles Championship on Oct. 5.

The duo, which took down its opponent 6–3, 6–3, became the first BC women’s doubles team ever to advance to the second round of the All-American Championships. Lopez and Aguiar played Texas A&M’s Carson Branstine and Jayci Goldsmith in the tournament’s second round but fell 7–5, 6–3.

Rowing

BC rowing opened its season at the Head of the Housatonic on Saturday. BC fielded all four of its boats in the 8+ Collegiate Women’s Division I.

All four of BC’s boats finished in the top 25, with the Eagles’ 1V boat finishing in 16:25.7, good for eighth overall out of 28 teams. The 2V, 3V, and 4V boats placed 13th (16:56.2), 16th (17:14.6), and 24th (18:23.7), respectively.

The Eagles have a week off before racing in the Head of the Charles Regatta, the world’s largest three-day rowing competition that features over 11,000 collegiate athletes.

Swim & Dive

BC swim and dive traveled to Maryland for back-to-back tri-meets over the weekend. Beginning the heavy racing slate on Friday, BC competed against American and Loyola Maryland. The women finished 2–0, sweeping American and Loyola, while the men split the two opponents 1–1, defeating American and falling to Loyola.

The women defeated Loyola 179.5–120.5 and American 206–94. The men dominated American 246–52 but came up just short against Loyola, falling 143–157.

One of many first-place finishers in the women’s competition, junior Anna Mae King won both the one-meter and three-meter dive events. As a team, the women earned nine total first-place finishes.

The men’s side also had a double winner in sophomore Lucius Yu-Kisselbach, who won the 1000-meter and 500-meter freestyle events. Other first-place finishes on the men’s side included wins from Bryce Henkel (200 freestyle), Jack Doyle (200 butterfly), and Matt Szekely (100 butterfly). Dale Nickerson finished first in the one-meter dive with a score of 285.15.

Both teams failed to replicate their Friday success on Saturday, as they traveled to the Naval Academy to take on Navy and Penn State. Both the men and the women finished 0–2 in the meet.

The women’s team fell to Penn State 212–86 and to Navy 224–76. The men also came up short, falling to Navy 181–119 and to the Nittany Lions 217–82. The Eagles’ only first-place finisher was Doyle, who won the 100-meter backstroke.