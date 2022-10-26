Weekly Roundup: Rowing Races at Head of The Charles, Men’s and Women’s Golf Cap Off Seasons, and Women’s Tennis Contends With Nation’s Best at Super Regionals

Rowing

Boston College rowing stayed close to home on Saturday and Sunday as the Eagles competed in the Head of The Charles Regatta—the world’s largest three-day rowing event. The competition featured over 11,000 athletes and upward of 40,000 spectators, according to the Head of the Charles website.

BC’s Club 4+ boat placed fifth in the first round out of 50 boats on Saturday, qualifying for the finals on Sunday. In the Women’s Club 8+ race, the Eagles’ A boat finished in ninth place, while the B boat finished 22nd.

The Eagles’ Champ 4+ boat placed fifth out of 14 crews in the finals on Sunday. The crew finished the race in 17:48.50, 9.4 seconds faster than BC’s Champ 4+ boat last year.

Women’s Golf

BC women’s golf tied with two other teams for 10th place at the Marilynn Smith Sunflower Invitational in Lawrence, Kan. BC tied Washington State and UTSA with a score of 792 (324–311–157=792). The 10th-place finish marks the Eagles’ lowest finish at a tournament this season. Their second lowest was an eighth-place finish at the Yale Invitational in September.

The final round was only nine holes due to weather delays. Canice Screene and Cynthia Zhang led BC’s roster, finishing 17 over par through the three rounds, good for 36th place.

BC’s performance at the invitational marked the Eagles’ final tournament of the fall season. They’ll resume play at the Tulane Classic in New Orleans on Feb. 12, 2023.

Men’s Golf

Ben Hong’s 17th-place finish led BC men’s golf to a seventh-place finish at the Little Rock Invitational. BC shot 19 over par as a team, finishing the three rounds with scores of 292, 292, and 299. Hong shot 76–68–74 for a final score of 218.

The Eagles’ second-highest finisher was Nick Cummings, who shot 222 through three rounds for 29th place. He improved his score each round, shooting 78–73–71.

Muzzy Donohue shot a 5-under-par 67 in the opening round. He finished the tournament in 33rd place with a score of 224.

The tournament marked the Eagles’ final tournament of the fall season. BC will open its spring season on Feb. 6, 2023 at the Battle at Briar’s Creek.

Women’s Tennis

BC women’s tennis’ Marice Aguiar continued her lights-out season at the ITA Super Regionals, placing second in the singles tournament.

She won four singles matches over three days before taking on Princeton’s Daria Frayman in the final round. Aguiar dropped the first set but came back and defeated Frayman 6–1 in the second set. She fell 7–6(5) in the final set to take the runner-up title.

Frayman also defeated BC’s Laura Lopez in the quarterfinals. Lopez won two matches in straight sets on Friday but couldn’t get past Frayman.

The Eagles’ No. 1 doubles team of Aguiar and Lopez advanced to the doubles semifinals, in which they fell to Temple in three sets. The Eagles’ second doubles team, Hailey Wilcox and Sophia Edwards, fell to St. John’s in straight sets in the round of 16.